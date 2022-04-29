Barry Callebaut Plans $104M Investment in New Specialty Chocolate Factory in Ontario, Canada

The Barry Callebaut Group, the world’s leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products, announced its plans to expand its North American presence by building a new specialty chocolate factory in Ontario, Canada. The new state-of-the-art factory is planned to have an initial annual production capacity of over 50,000 tonnes. Total investment volume over a period of ten years is projected to amount to USD 104 million (CHF 100 million). The factory is expected to be operational by 2024. It will focus on manufacturing sugar-free chocolate, as well as high protein and other specialty products, reflecting the market trends. According to IRI1, the US market for specialty chocolate grew +5.9% in 2021 to USD 14.7 billion. Barry Callebaut expects to create over 200 new jobs to staff its new state-of-the-art facility.

The new factory in Ontario marks the Group’s biggest capital investment ever in the Region and will be in addition to the 15 chocolate and cocoa processing factories Barry Callebaut currently has across the Americas Region. Two of these 15 factories are located in Canada: one in Chatham, Ontario, and one in St. Hyacinthe, Quebec, its largest facility in Region Americas. The investment in Ontario fits the Group’s strategy to continuously nurture its global footprint, locating production close to its customers.

1 IRI Total U.S., MULO+C, 52 weeks ending 12/26/2021

About Barry Callebaut Group:

With annual sales of about CHF 7.2 billion (EUR 6.6 billion / USD 7.9 billion) in fiscal year 2020/21, the Zurich- based Barry Callebaut Group is the world’s leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products – from sourcing and processing cocoa beans to producing the finest chocolates, including chocolate fillings, decorations and compounds. The Group runs more than 60 production facilities worldwide and employs a diverse and dedicated global workforce of more than 13,000 people.

The Barry Callebaut Group serves the entire food industry, from industrial food manufacturers to artisanal and professional users of chocolate, such as chocolatiers, pastry chefs, bakers, hotels, restaurants or caterers. The global brands catering to the specific needs of these Gourmet customers are Callebaut® and Cacao Barry®, Carma® and the decorations specialist Mona Lisa®.

The Barry Callebaut Group is committed to make sustainable chocolate the norm by 2025 to help ensure future supplies of cocoa and improve farmer livelihoods. It supports the Cocoa Horizons Foundation in its goal to shape a sustainable cocoa and chocolate future.