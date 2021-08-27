Barry Callebaut Recognized as a Leader in Managing ESG Risks by Sustainalytics for the Third Consecutive Year

For the third consecutive year, Sustainalytics has recognized Barry Callebaut as an industry leader in the management of the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) risks in our supply chain. Our position in the top 3 once again confirms that we are consistently leading, not only in the chocolate and cocoa sector, but also in comparison to our peers in the broader food industry.

Our commitment to ESG – why are we leading?

At Barry Callebaut our values represent a mindset and way of doing business that is committed to generating sustainable earnings over time and creating long-term value for all stakeholders. We are dedicated to running all our operations with transparency and integrity, which includes reporting on our ESG management and risks. We always seek to understand issues of concern and respond accordingly, and we do not shy away from reporting on the challenges in our supply chain in order to make sustainable chocolate the norm by 2025, such as ending deforestation and eradicating child labor in our supply chain.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Barry Callebaut