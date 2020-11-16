Barry Callebaut Reimagines Domestic Chocolate Brand Van Leer

CHICAGO – Barry Callebaut Group, the world’s leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products, today unveils its refined and reinforced domestic brand Van Leer Chocolates with a new, distinctive identity and positioning. The reimagined Van Leer is their North American gourmet chocolate brand producing simplicity and quality products with sustainable, responsible, and simple solutions for bakeries, confectioneries, ice cream, and beverage makers. The new branding of Van Leer also includes a new logo, and a set of tools and services that fully complements the Barry Callebaut Gourmet house of brands and makes Van Leer a reliable partner and a strong asset within the family at Barry Callebaut.

For over three generations, Van Leer Chocolate Corporation has used the finest ingredients to craft a full range of high-quality chocolates that have a distinct North American appeal. Established in 1949, L.K. Van Leer came to America from Holland with a dedication to make the finest chocolates and provide the very best service to his customers. Today, part of the Barry Callebaut North America Family, Van Leer continues to live its American Dream with 150 years of chocolate making experience dedicated to support everyday inspirations.

The rebranding of Van Leer was conducted by assessing Van Leer’s strengths and reframing the brand’s values to better adapt them to new market circumstances and opportunities. This collective work allowed the team to create an updated and compelling story with a clear and distinctive voice. The new brand identity of Van Leer is segment-focused and for all basic and traditional applications in the bakery and pastry, confection, and ice cream segments.

The renewed and enriched gourmet chocolate brand provides consistent quality products from couvertures and chocolate, compounds and coatings, to chips, chunks and inclusions. Through their sets of chocolate and cocoa-based products, Van Leer provides easy-to-use, reliable, convenient, and versatile products, domestically made in North America and tailored-solutions for all segments to help businesses grow every day.

“We’re so excited to reveal our rebranded North American line of chocolate and cocoa-based solutions,” said Dimitri Fayard, Gourmet Brands Chef at the Chicago Chocolate Academy. “Designed to meet the needs of all segments of our business, Van Leer is a perfect balance between practicality and inspiration that fuels an industry dedicated to providing sweet chocolate moments for everyone. We look forward to showcasing the strength of our all-American brand as the U.S market discovers the reimagined Van Leer.”

Aligned with Barry Callebaut’s Forever Chocolate collective goals, Van Leer also announces their sustainability commitment and support for the Cocoa Horizons Foundation. All cocoa within Van Leer products is sourced from the Cocoa Horizons Foundation. The foundation aims to achieve bold metrics by 2025 and be deforestation free & carbon neutral, eradicate child labor from the supply chain, and help farmers out of poverty.

For additional information on Barry Callebaut and Van Leer, visit bit.ly/discovervanleer

About Van Leer

About the Cocoa Horizons Foundation

The Cocoa Horizons Foundation is a non-profit organization established by Barry Callebaut in Zurich, Switzerland to scale impact and drive change in cocoa producing origins. It is supervised by the Swiss Federal Foundation Supervisory Authority. Cocoa Horizons is an impact driven program focused on cocoa farmer prosperity and helping build self-sustaining farming communities that protect nature and children. Its mission is to improve the livelihoods of cocoa farmers and their communities through the promotion of sustainable, entrepreneurial farming, improved productivity and community development. The Foundation is audited annually to verify its activities, maintain a transparent distribution of funds, and demonstrate compliance with Swiss federal regulations.

About Barry Callebaut Group

With annual sales of about CHF 7.3 billion (EUR 6.5 billion / USD 7.4 billion) in fiscal year 2018/19, the Zurich-based Barry Callebaut Group is the world’s leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products – from sourcing and processing cocoa beans to producing the finest chocolates, including chocolate fillings, decorations and compounds. The Group runs more than 60 production facilities worldwide and employs a diverse and dedicated global workforce of more than 12,000 people.

The Barry Callebaut Group serves the entire food industry, from industrial food manufacturers to artisanal and professional users of chocolate, such as chocolatiers, pastry chefs, bakers, hotels, restaurants or caterers. The two global brands catering to the specific needs of these Gourmet customers are Callebaut® and Cacao Barry®.

The Barry Callebaut Group is committed to make sustainable chocolate the norm by 2025 to help ensure future supplies of cocoa and improve farmer livelihoods. It supports the Cocoa Horizons Foundation in its goal to shape a sustainable cocoa and chocolate future.