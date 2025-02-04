Barry Callebaut Releases ‘Top Chocolate Trends in 2025 and Beyond’ Report

Barry Callebaut has carried out an exclusive worldwide market study to understand consumer trends to better support and advise its customers with chocolate solutions. The global chocolate confectionery market is evolving rapidly, driven by growing demand for products that combine pleasure, sustainability and well-being. With global sales exceeding 130 billion dollars in 2024, this market is set to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% between now and 2029*.

Today’s consumers seek products that offer both enjoyment and responsibility, reflecting a broader shift toward more conscious living – a trend to which the global confectionery market, and therefore chocolate – is responding with agility. In 2025, these aspirations will be redefining choices, with an emphasis on the trio of pleasure, health and ethics. To understand these changes, Barry Callebaut, the world’s leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa solutions, has carried out an exclusive worldwide market study. Powered by artificial intelligence analysis, and quantitative and qualitative feedback from 11,700 consumers in 29 countries, this report reveals the Top Chocolate Trends that will shape the future of the sector in 2025 and beyond.

* Source: Euromonitor, 2024 / Innova 2024 / Barry Callebaut global proprietary research, 2024

What Top Chocolate Trends will shape 2025?

Three major trends emerge, shaping consumers’ relationship with this iconic product:

Intense indulgence – When consumers want to enjoy life to the fullest and turn the moment into something special, they look for intense experiences. That can be over-the-top indulgence, celebrations with friends and family and immersive experiences. This is the domain of Intense Indulgence, products that are a feast for the five senses. The main reason why consumers choose a product is enjoyment. Taste is paramount.

Mindful indulgence – When consumers want to treat themselves while caring for the environment – nature and communities – they look for mindful indulgences. It is about ecological and ethical factors. The Mindful Indulgence domain is defined as “Feeling Good about Doing Good” and is driven by a desire to do good (for the planet, others and oneself). Doing good is equally important as taste.

Healthy indulgence – Sometimes consumers want to indulge, but not at the expense of their health. In that case, they reach out to healthier products that can be free-from products, fortified or functional. The Healthy Indulgence domain is about “Food for Health”, a need to be in control of one’s health and well-being – both physical and mental. The main reason to consume is health; taste comes second, as it is a basic requirement.

How do the three pillars of indulgence influence the chocolate confectionery market?

Today’s chocolate lovers are looking for a complete experience that awakens their five senses: immersive, multi-sensory chocolate experiences. Exclusivity also plays a key role in this quest for intensity. Limited or exclusive editions meet a growing need for novelty and create a sense of urgency. Consumers have a strong desire to discover new and original experiences to spice up their daily lives. 67% of consumers want to discover innovative and surprising chocolates.

Ethical and sustainable indulgence is redefining the expectations of consumers, who are increasingly concerned about traceability. Initiatives such as compostable packaging and fair trade partnerships are proving highly successful. At the same time, the rise of plant-based products is making it possible to reconcile pleasure and respect for the environment, with options such as chocolate made from oats or cashew nuts particularly popular with the younger generation. Chocolate is becoming an experience that respects health and ethical values, with a preference for 100% plant-based products, transparent brands and simple, natural products that are good for you, while supporting zero-waste initiatives. 61% of young consumers say that every chocolate brand should have a plant-based, vegan or dairy-free option.

Health and well-being are now priorities for chocolate lovers looking for a balance between taste and nutrition. The transparency of natural ingredients reinforces confidence. The growing interest in chocolates with cognitive or anti-stress benefits illustrates this trend towards overall well-being, where food choices are influenced by the desire to improve concentration, stress management or mood. 61% of consumers express interest in chocolate that could improve their mental health. Thanks to mobile nutritional monitoring applications, consumers combine pleasure with balance. In this way, chocolate becomes an ally of well-being without compromising pleasure.

These consumer trends reflect shared values of sharing, authenticity and quality. Today’s indulgence goes beyond the pleasure of taste; it must reflect consumers’ values, adapt to their lifestyles and respect their ethics. Sharing is becoming central, creating convivial moments centered around chocolate. Snacking, meanwhile, is booming, as small pleasures to nibble on become increasingly popular. Product authenticity and heritage also play an important role, with consumers looking for chocolates rooted in tradition. Finally, premium quality is crucial, and brands that work with experts inspire confidence.

To discover the Top Chocolate Trends in 2025 and beyond, download the full study here.