Barry Callebaut Shares Chocolate Trends for 2023 and Beyond

Chocolate Confectionery is an important and dynamic market, expected to be worth over €107 billion / $128 billion in global retail sales by the end of 2023, with volume growth of 1.9% CAGR over the next 3 years to 2025.1

Innovation has a key role to play in that growth projection to meet the latest needs of consumers. Depending on their mood or mindset, consumers have a specific attitude towards life which will determine the type of indulgence they choose.

While there will always be a need for Intense Indulgence chocolate experiences, we expect consumers to increasingly have a soft health approach to life, increasing the Mindful Indulgence chocolate space. Meanwhile, Healthy Indulgence is definitely a trend to watch within the confectionery segment in the years to come.

