Barry Callebaut Shares Chocolate Trends for 2023 and Beyond

Barry Callebaut Bakery January 24, 2023

Discover the three types of indulgence that will shape the chocolate market in 2023 and download in-depth reports from regions from around the world.

Chocolate Confectionery is an important and dynamic market, expected to be worth over €107 billion / $128 billion in global retail sales by the end of 2023, with volume growth of 1.9% CAGR over the next 3 years to 2025.1

Innovation has a key role to play in that growth projection to meet the latest needs of consumers. Depending on their mood or mindset, consumers have a specific attitude towards life which will determine the type of indulgence they choose. 

While there will always be a need for Intense Indulgence chocolate experiences, we expect consumers to increasingly have a soft health approach to life, increasing the Mindful Indulgence chocolate space. Meanwhile, Healthy Indulgence is definitely a trend to watch within the confectionery segment in the years to come.

