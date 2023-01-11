Barry Callebaut Shares Chocolate Trends for 2023 and Beyond

The world’s leading chocolate manufacturer Barry Callebaut has identified the top chocolate trends. For 2023 they are Intense Indulgence, Mindful Indulgence and Healthy Indulgence.

Chocolate confectionery is an important and dynamic market, expected to be worth over $128 billion/ €107 billion in global retail sales by the end of 2023, with a volume Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 1.9% CAGR over the next 3 years to 2025, according to Euromonitor 2022 research. Innovation plays a key role in that growth projection to meet the latest needs of consumers. The type of indulgence consumers choose depends on their mood or mindset, and their specific attitude towards life.

A feast for the eyes and taste buds

Consumers look for Intense Indulgence when they want to enjoy life to the fullest. They want over-the-top and immersive experiences. Based on proprietary research of Barry Callebaut from August 2022, 71% of global consumers agree that when they want to celebrate, they choose something with chocolate in it.

