Barry Callebaut Sharpens Sustainability Targets

Barry Callebaut Group, the world’s leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products, presented today a set of sharpened targets for Forever Chocolate, its plan to make sustainable chocolate the norm, and added additional targets extending its impact beyond 2025. Launched in 2016, the Forever Chocolate targets for 2025 are unique in the cocoa and chocolate industry in terms of their ambition. Barry Callebaut will use its sharpened targets as a springboard to extend the horizon beyond 2025. With new measurable targets for 2030 and beyond, the Group is committed to driving long-term systemic change for a sustainable cocoa supply chain, with the support of its customers and to the benefit of all stakeholders.

For Forever Chocolate to become a reality, public intervention is required to drive structural change beyond Barry Callebaut’s direct supply chain. An enabling policy environment and government action in origin countries is essential to address the issue of traceability, rural infrastructure development and proper enforcement of national policies and legislation.

The Forever Chocolate plan is focusing on four pillars, addressing the material challenges in the cocoa and chocolate supply chain:

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Barry Callebaut Group