Base Culture Names Heidi Krauss CEO to Scale Brand Amidst Exponential Growth

CLEARWATER, FL — Base Culture, the fast-growing natural food brand known for its delicious Paleo, grain-free, and gluten-free frozen baked goods, announced the appointment of Heidi Krauss to the position of Chief Executive Officer. Founder and former CEO Jordann Windschauer will continue to play an active role in the brand’s development, focusing primarily on brand vision and product innovation. This news also accompanies the closing of Base Culture’s Series C funding round, led by Emil Capital Partners. This most recent investment will be used to fuel continued growth and innovation in 2021.

Krauss formerly served as the brand’s Chief Operating Officer, joining the Base Culture team in August 2019. During her time as COO, Krauss oversaw marketing, operations, research and development, and innovation. With over 20 years of experience working with consumer brands, Krauss is an industry veteran who possesses a wealth of knowledge about how to effectively grow emerging companies into household names. Prior to joining Base Culture, she was the Chief Marketing Officer at siggi’s yogurt and helped the company achieve significant growth throughout her tenure. As CEO, Krauss will oversee Base Culture as it expands its presence in both natural and conventional channels and launches new innovation to continue its impressive growth.

“When I was given the opportunity to serve as COO of Base Culture, it was an easy decision to join such an innovative natural food brand playing in a unique space in the market with deliciously nourishing baked goods,” says Krauss. “Throughout my time at Base Culture, I’ve been fortunate to work closely with Jordann and greatly respect her inspired determination that has taken this brand from her kitchen to shelves nationwide. As I transition into this new role, my goal is to continue to create high quality, delicious Paleo, grain-free, and Keto snacks, while staying committed to the core principles Jordann has stuck to since day one.”

Jordann Windschauer founded Base Culture in her apartment’s kitchen when she was fresh out of college and went on to secure national distribution in natural, grocery, and e-commerce channels. From the start, the brand has forged a unique path, refusing to partner with a co-packing facility and instead building its own manufacturing facilities to ensure the highest product quality throughout the production process.

“Base Culture started as a passion project of mine that I founded with minimal knowledge about product development and marketing,” says Founder Jordann Windschauer. “However, I had an unwavering commitment to create something that met my clean eating Paleo lifestyle, without compromising on flavor. I believe the reason behind the brand’s early success has been our commitment to the integrity of our products and the willingness to learn as we go. It was a huge decision to transition from CEO to a founder role, but I am confident that Heidi’s growth mindset is just what Base Culture needs as we continue to scale.”

Base Culture’s Series C funding round continues the brand’s ongoing partnership with Emil Capital Partners. Marcel Bens, Managing Partner and COO of Emil Capital Partners, notes that the firm is “thrilled to lead Base Culture’s Series C round and strengthen our multi-year partnership with the Company. Furthermore, we are grateful to Jordann, as she transitions out of the CEO role, for founding and shepherding this extraordinary business through its rapid growth to date. We look forward to her continued and invaluable involvement. Under Heidi’s leadership, Base Culture will build on these strong foundations and further execute across strategic priorities to bring to market more innovative products sought out by consumers.”

For more information and to find Base Culture at a store near you, visit www.baseculture.com.

About Base Culture: Base Culture proudly produces high-quality breads, sweet baked goods, and almond butters made with clean ingredients for consumers seeking deliciously nourishing, satisfying options. All Base Culture products are 100% Paleo certified, gluten-free, grain-free, non-GMO, and Kosher. The company also has 100% Keto certified options in its sliced breads and almond butter product lines. Everything is made in-house at the Base Culture manufacturing plant to ensure that product quality is held to the highest of standards. Base Culture’s baked goods can be found in the frozen section and products are available nationally at stores including Whole Foods Markets, Kroger, and Albertsons / Safeway.

About Emil Capital Partners: Founded in 2011, Emil Capital Partners invests in early-stage growth companies in the consumer goods, consumer internet, retail, and digital media sectors. Since inception, the fund has partnered with more than 30 companies through its value-add investment approach. Representative past and present portfolio companies include Bare Snacks®, TCHO, Chef’s Plate, Persona, Ollie, Base Culture®, Cheribundi®, Goodbelly®, Amour Vert, Zeel and Kidfresh. Emil Capital Partners has been recognized as one of the most active investors in the consumer space and continues to look for disruptive opportunities. The fund is headquartered in Greenwich, CT. For more information, please visit www.emilcapital.com.