Base Culture to Unveil New Packaging and Reformulated Low-Sugar Brownies

TAMPA, Fla. — Base Culture, maker of Paleo and gluten-free baked goods and snacks, is kicking off what is sure to be a successful 2020 with some exciting developments. The brand, wholly committed to producing quality baked goods that keep you feeling your best, is launching all-new, refreshed packaging this spring, but will also reduce the sugar in their popular Almond Butter Brownies and Cashew Butter Blondies by 40% to 15 grams. These wholesome treats will provide the same delicious taste consumers know and love, but with an improved nutritional profile.

Base Culture’s old vs. new packaging

Just last summer, Base Culture introduced their Original Keto Bread and 7 Nut & Seed Bread. Due to overwhelming consumer demand for all things Keto, this launch has been incredibly successful thus far. As if the relaunch of new packaging and new formulas wasn’t enough, Base Culture has been named a NEXTY award finalist for their Original Keto bread in the frozen category.

“We’ve always been committed to providing delicious baked goods that satisfy our consumers. Our pure Paleo ingredients have always been beautiful on the inside, but our fresh new packaging will strengthen our branding and have us looking just as beautiful on the outside,” said Jordann Windschauer, founder of Base Culture.

The brand, originally slated to celebrate these milestones at the upcoming Expo West, the world’s largest natural, organic, and healthy products trade show, March 3-7, 2020 in Anaheim, CA., decided to opt out of this year’s show (which is now postponed) due to the overwhelming COVID-19 concerns.

“As an emerging brand with only 2.5 years at retail, Expo West is an incredibly important show for us,” said Windschauer. “Attendance unraveled quickly and once our major retailers pulled out, we felt it was no longer a good way for us to focus our resources. Additionally, the health risk for the team was not worth the limited upside, but not being able to attend the show still hurts, especially for a small brand like ours.”

When Windschauer started her 30-day Paleo challenge in 2012, she couldn’t find any truly Paleo baked goods that were nourishing, clean and delicious. She stepped up to the challenge and began creating her own bread, brownies, and almond butters. Since then, Windschauer’s line of baked goods and snacks has spread like wildfire, and today Base Culture can be found in major retailers such as Albertsons, Whole Foods, Kroger, Walmart, Safeway, Wegmans, and Sprouts.

“We come from humble beginnings, but have stayed persistent,” stated Windschauer. “Base Culture has been on a really steady, fast growing trajectory. We’re so optimistic about all that’s ahead in 2020.”

The brand’s refreshed packaging is set to hit shelves late February through early April 2020.

ABOUT BASE CULTURE:

Base Culture proudly produces high-quality, clean ingredient breads, brownies, and almond butter for consumers craving a nourishing, wholesome, and satisfying alternative to what’s on the shelves today. All of Base Culture’s all-natural products are certified Paleo, gluten-free, grain-free, non-GMO, and Kosher. Everything is made in-house to ensure the quality of Base Culture’s products are held to the highest of standards. For more information on Base Culture, visit @baseculture on Instagram and Facebook, and at www.baseculture.com.