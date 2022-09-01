BASF to Divest its Nutrilife Baking Enzymes Business to Lallemand

Ludwigshafen, Germany, and Zug, Switzerland – BASF has entered into a binding agreement with Lallemand Inc’s subsidiary, Danstar Ferment AG, to divest the BASF Nutrilife® baking enzymes portfolio and business. Nutrilife® enables food suppliers produce affordable, healthy and appealing food products while contributing to more efficient use of resources. Subject to customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to complete on September 30, 2022.

“Baking enzymes is not a strategic fit for BASF. With Lallemand we have found an excellent partner to strategically continue and strengthen our baking enzymes business and to be a reliable supplier. We will accompany the transaction to ensure a smooth handover for our customers,” said Michael de Marco, BASF’s Vice President, Global Business Management Enzymes.

Lallemand entered recently into the development and production of enzymes. The acquisition of the Nutrilife® baking enzymes portfolio and business will further broaden their product portfolio and geographical footprint.

“We look forward to continuing to provide Nutrilife® customers with enzyme expertise as well as access to innovative ingredients based on the Lallemand yeast and bacteria technology platforms,” said Lars Asferg, President of Lallemand Bio-Ingredients.

