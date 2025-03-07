Bay State Milling Expands Oats Portfolio with Launch of PurelySown Purity Protocol Gluten-Free Oats

New line offers the safest gluten-free commercial oats



QUINCY, Mass. — Bay State Milling Company, one of the largest family-owned, privately held milling companies in the United States, announces PurelySown™ Purity Protocol Gluten-Free Oats, a new line of oats that meets the strictest gluten-free standards.

PurelySown Oats joins SowNaked® Mindfully Farmed Oats to significantly expand the company’s specialty oats offering. Manufactured in Saskatchewan, Canada, PurelySown complements Bay State Milling’s comprehensive portfolio of wheat-based flours, ancient grains, edible seeds and gluten-free, plant-based ingredients from 11 facilities across the U.S.

“Purity protocol oats offer a safe, dependable and high-quality ingredient customers can trust to create a variety of delicious gluten-free products,” said Mark Maloney, senior director of sales at Bay State Milling. “We are grateful to our dedicated community of family farmers who are passionate about creating the safest gluten-free oats for people with celiac disease, sensitivities or allergies.”

Purity protocol is a multi-layered process that aims to prevent gluten contamination throughout the supply chain and results in less than 5 parts per million (ppm) of gluten—significantly below the 20 ppm limit set by the Food and Drug Administration and the 10 ppm by the Gluten-Free Certification Organization. To achieve this standard, crop fields must be wheat-free for three years with no bordering gluten-containing crops and dedicated gluten-free equipment must handle all harvesting, transport, storage and processing. A closed-loop system ensures complete traceability from field to final distribution, resulting in the safest gluten-free oats available.

PurelySown Purity Protocol Gluten-Free Oats are available as conventional, organic and Regenerative Organic Certified, going above and beyond organic standards. These oats also come in multiple forms including groats, flakes, rolled and old-fashioned options.