Bay State Milling Expands Storage Capacity to Manage Identity Preserved Supply Chains

Quincy, MA – Bay State Milling Company, an innovative plant-based ingredient supplier, announces construction of a new grain storage elevator at its Tolleson, Arizona flour mill. The new elevator will enhance the Company’s ability to manage commercial scale, complex, identity preserved supply chains for novel nutrient-dense ingredients that are experiencing rapid growth.

The construction follows agreements with Arista Cereal Technologies and Arcadia Biosciences for Bay State Milling to become the exclusive commercial supplier of high fiber wheat flour in North America under the HealthSense™ brand.

Bay State Milling has been developing strategic partnerships, investing in assets and building capabilities to develop and manage robust varietal specific supply chains and ingredients that meet evolving customer and consumer needs. The company focuses on delivering proprietary ingredients from plants with distinct nutritional and functional attributes.

“This is another step in developing an infrastructure network to drive the future of specialty wheat milling at scale” according to Ed Fish, Vice President and General Manager of the Company’s Varietal Solutions business unit. “We are excited to be leaders in creating highly valued ingredients from specialty crops. Consumers increasingly expect more from their food— better nutrition, transparency, sustainability, and the same great taste. This elevator and the other investments we are making at Bay State Milling offer unique value for our customers and our farmers looking to drive that change.”

The elevator, with a storage capacity of one million bushels, is critical to supporting the community of growers and co-ops with whom Bay State Milling partners to develop and manage specialty supply chains. The Company expects construction to be complete in time to support the 2020 wheat harvest.

About Bay State Milling Company

Bay State Milling Company has provided exceptional flour and plant-based ingredients since 1899. Its core purpose is to provide food ingredients to promote the growth of sustainable, healthful and affordable food choices for the consumer. In pursuit of this purpose, the Company has a strategic intent to be the leading supplier of plant-based ingredients for the next generation of foods in North America by leveraging distinctive crops and their foundation in specialty processing. www.baystatemilling.com