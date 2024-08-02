BEAG Launches New Interactive Training Course to Certify Internal Equipment Evaluators

NDIANAPOLIS, IN – BEAG, a long-standing authority in the assessment and certification of bakery equipment, is proud to announce the new Certified Internal Equipment Evaluator Online Training Course. This comprehensive program, currently undergoing pressure testing, is designed to elevate professionals in the baking industry, equipping them with the skills to ensure their equipment meets the national standards of sanitary design.

The new course offers a structured yet flexible learning experience featuring four modules delivered online, access to the Z50.2 Standard PDF, and over six hours of interactive educational content. The program is designed for on-demand learning, allowing participants to progress at their own pace. Upon completion of the modules, participants will have access to the final exam, and those who pass will receive the “Certified Internal Equipment Evaluator” certificate.

This certification, due for official launch September 2024, educates individuals on how to apply the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Z50.2 standard of hygienic equipment design; understand the history of food safety and Good Manufacturing Practices; and recognize the importance of hygienic design and safe food production.

Certified Internal Equipment Evaluators will have the authority to certify their company’s equipment through BEAG’s Recognition of Conformity, ensuring compliance with rigorous and relevant sanitation standards. This not only minimizes risks to consumers but also solidifies their commitment to quality. Jeremiah Tilghman, Chair of the BEAG Board of Directors said“This platform provides a cost effective, interactive training tool to help ensure food safety for our suppliers, bakers, and most importantly the millions of people this industry feeds. Equipment suppliers now have a way to become certified via an online program.”

Jon Anderson, BEAG’s Managing Consultant and industry veteran, commented, “This certification empowers professionals to ensure their equipment not only meets but exceeds industry standards, reinforcing their dedication to quality and food safety.”

Hygienic equipment design is fundamental for food safety and quality in the baking and low moisture foods industries. Without sound equipment design, production costs, labor and potential food safety failures will become a drain on the business. Down time spent during cleaning and product changeover is reduced, providing more time for production. Efficient hygienic design means less labor, less waste, more productivity, and the assurance of product integrity and quality. Production equipment that conforms to the rigorous ANSI Z50.2 standard is the foundation for effective, efficient and successful business operations. The BEAG equipment certification process assures the end user that equipment has been built to a rigorous hygienic design standard and establishes a level of confidence and trust that their equipment will provide them with many advantages.

“Hygienic design is an investment in the business and shouldn’t be considered an expense, but we recognized getting someone certified to understand the Z50.2 standard previously required time and travel,” noted Kristen L. Spriggs, ASB Executive Director. “We took a two-day, in-person course and through online learning techniques condensed the learning experience to a few hours with enhanced interactive tools. Our mission is to deliver valuable education to the industry’s workforce as efficiently and effectively as possible. Keeping bakeries safe and efficient is paramount to both BEAG and ASB.”

For more information visit https://beagroup.org/page/CIEECertificationCourse

If you are interested in completing the course as part of the pressure testing process, contact Sarah Day sday@asbe.org.

To learn more about BEAG, email Jon Anderson info@beagroup.org.

About the Bakery Equipment Assessment Group

BEAG is a not-for-profit group that works with bakery equipment manufacturers to assess equipment to determine conformance with the latest American National Standards Institute (ANSI) standard for the hygienic design of bakery equipment.

Our mission is to be ceaselessly committed to enhancing clean and efficient equipment design for the baking industry and provide leadership for the bakery equipment manufacturers. Our goal is to have the baking industry and bakery equipment manufacturers adopt the most comprehensive, relevant, and effective standards for the health and well-being of their businesses, customers and the consumer.

About the American Society of Baking

The American Society of Baking (ASB) is a community of 2,600+ individuals who have joined together to advance food manufacturing practices within the baked goods sector. Our network of bakers, engineers, service providers, food technologists and equipment/ingredient suppliers has stood the test of time for more than a century – proving to be an invaluable resource to baked goods manufacturers of all sizes and facilitating growth of our $87-billion-dollar industry.

ASB Members join the organization to share knowledge, encourage and promote skill development, and create resources that advance the industry and its workforce. It is through the interactions and contributions of our members that we foster mutually meaningful business relationships. ASB is the secretariat for the ANSI Z50.1 and Z50.2 Standards. To learn more about ASB and the Z50 standard, visit ANSI Standards | Safety and Sanitation | American Society of Baking (asbe.org)