Bellegarde Bakery Joins Growing List of Closures for Now, Some for Good

New Orleans City Business Bakery July 23, 2020

Bellegarde Bakery says it’s closing until further notice because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bellegarde Bakery says its last day for business, for now, will be July 25. Photo courtesy bellegardebakery.com

“There is simply no more money left to lose,” said Graison Gill, owner of the bakery at 8300 Apple St.

Bellegarde’s last day of business, for now, will be July 25, according to a news release. It will maintain its Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday walk-up service until the end of that day.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: New Orleans City Business

