Bell’s Reines Earns Women-Owned Small Business Certification from U.S. Women’s Chamber of Commerce During National Women’s Small Business Month

Washington, D.C. — Bell’s Reines, the leader in homemade, gourmet mini-cookies, proudly announces its official certification as a Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) by the U.S. Women’s Chamber of Commerce (USWCC), a Small Business Administration (SBA) authorized third-party certifier. This achievement comes at a particularly meaningful time, as October marks National Women’s Small Business Month, a celebration of the contributions of women entrepreneurs and their growing impact on the economy.

The certification further confirms Bell’s Reines’ dedication to advancing diversity, entrepreneurship, and women’s leadership in the American marketplace. As a newly certified WOSB, Bell’s Reines is now positioned to pursue federal and private-sector opportunities that prioritize supplier diversity and the inclusion of women-owned enterprises.

“This certification is not only a milestone for Bell’s Reines, but it also resonates deeply with the spirit of National Women’s Small Business Month,” said Teneisha Bell-Thompson, CEO & Co-Founder of Bell’s Reines. “Women-owned businesses play a critical role in driving innovation and economic growth, and I’m proud to be a contributor.”

National Women’s Small Business Month shines a spotlight on the more than 12 million women-owned businesses in the U.S., representing over 40% of all companies. By obtaining this certification, Bell’s Reines is now eligible for key government contracting programs and corporate procurement initiatives aimed at supporting women entrepreneurs.

The mother-daughter team behind Bell’s Reines, Teneisha Bell-Thompson and Angel Thompson-Cephas, have carefully crafted a range of eight specialty cookie flavors, offering gluten-free and vegan options to cater to diverse preferences. Their collection includes beloved classics like chocolate chip with sea salt and oatmeal raisin, alongside distinctive flavors such as matcha white chocolate chip, lemon, double chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, s’mores, and butter. Each cookie is crafted in small batches using premium, nut-free ingredients. Avoiding artificial flavors and preservatives, ensuring a fresh, high-quality treat. Bell’s Reines also employs sustainable and eco-friendly packaging that reflects their commitment to both taste and the planet.

Founded in 2022, Bell’s Reines has been dedicated to spreading love and happiness through everything they bake, delivering high-quality, small-batch, baked-by-hand miniature gourmet cookies using the highest quality of nut free ingredients. With the added recognition of WOSB certification, the company looks forward to expanding its operations and further contributing to the national conversation on women’s entrepreneurship.

About Bell’s Reines

Bell’s Reines is a woman owned company based in Washington D.C. that makes handcrafted small-batch gourmet mini cookies using the highest quality of nut-free ingredients. Bell’s Reines is Women Owned Small Business certified, Non-GMO Project Verified, and does not use artificial preservatives or artificial flavors. For additional updates and information, follow Bell’s Reines on Instagram and Facebook or visit online here.