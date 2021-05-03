BEMA: Improving Engagement and Value

Last year around this time, we made the incredibly difficult decision to cancel our in-person Convention. While this was disappointing, the action quickly catapulted BEMA into a new mindset as we looked for innovative ways to overcome pandemic-related restrictions in order to provide meaningful engagement and education when our members needed it most. With this catalyst in mind, we launched our virtual Convention 2020 and created ongoing webinars and roundtables to fill the void.

Approximately 12 months later, we thankfully have new options on the table. In our continuing effort to meet the needs of our members and the industry where they are at the moment, Convention 2021 will feature two versions: an in-person family friendly event in Marco Island, Florida, and a stay-at-home virtual event.

