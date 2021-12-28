Beor Bakery Equipment Offers New Moulding Module for High Hydrated Dough

Beor Bakery Equipment Bakery December 28, 2021

At Beor we don’t stop improving our machines so that customers can increase production and quality of the final product.

Now, with our Ciabatta line “Gaudí” and the new optional Moulding Module, we can produce loaves starting from lamination and therefore with high hydration, always according to the type of dough and shape.

In this way, we can obtain products with excellent quality and quantity, uniform weight and shape and, above all, with an artisanal appearance.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Beor Bakery Equipment

Related Articles

Bakery

Ciabatta Baguette Now Available Individually Wrapped

Boulart Bakery May 26, 2020

The Ciabatta baguette is a Boulart creation and our signature product, combining the classic French baguette shape with the famous Italian recipe. This one-of-a-kind in-house creation always flies off the shelves and is now available individually wrapped for easier & safer operations with no compromise on freshness and quality.