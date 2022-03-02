BetterBrand Names Steve Polonowski as President and Chief Commercial Officer

LOS ANGELES — BetterBrand, Inc, announced today the appointment of Steve Polonowski as President and Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective March 1, 2022. The move comes as the company scales up its manufacturing capabilities and prepares for retail distribution in 2022.

Steve joins BetterBrand™ from Simple Mills, where he served as Chief Sales Officer, building a high-performing sales organization and implementing initiatives that multiplied annual revenue. Prior to Simple Mills, Steve held senior leadership positions at Amazing Grass, Glanbia and PepsiCo (Gatorade, Quaker, Stacy’s, Naked Juice, Izze), driving global sales growth across the US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Middle East, Southeast Asia and China.

BetterBrand was founded in 2021 by CEO Aimee Yang to pioneer innovation in the $10+ trillion refined carb space. Since then, the company has attracted investment from a large number of high-profile investors, including Alexis Ohanian’s Seven Seven Six Fund, who led the company’s latest fundraising round.

Per Yang, “Our vision with Better is to completely overhaul the existing consumer relationship with food, creating a world where we can eat freely without compromise or consequence. Steve, along with his superb record of CPG leadership and commercial success, brings an unparalleled understanding of the consumer that will be pivotal as we further scale and bring Better to market. I look forward to working together to drive Better’s continued growth.”

“I’m excited to step into the President (and CCO) role and join Aimee and her team to help build and lead this phenomenal brand,” said Polonowski. “I’ve gotten to know Aimee over the past few months and love her vision and drive to improve healthy eating in the world. From my experience, consumers are in constant search of permissible snacking options that taste great. BetterBrand is unlocking a massive consumer whitespace in refined carbs that has been out of bounds for a lot of consumers, while giving current refined carb consumers an opportunity for a better-for-you option to current category. Consumers finally have the freedom to enjoy their favorite foods – quite an exciting proposition.”

Ohanian has championed the addition of Polonowski to BetterBrand’s executive group, stating “The pace at which Better has grown has been exciting and impressive, to say the least. Steve brings a strong track record of strategic commercial leadership, and we’re excited to welcome him as part of the team to further accelerate Better’s trajectory as we step into the retail market.”

The company makes this announcement a week prior to its first appearance at Natural Products Expo West, where it will be displaying its first product, “The Better Bagel’. Made to replicate the taste and texture of a traditional bagel, ‘The Better Bagel’ marks BetterBrand’s first public application of its proprietary Grain-Changing Technology™, delivering real whole food functional value with 90% fewer carbs and 250% more protein.

About BetterBrand™

BetterBrand™ is a food tech startup marking a new era of nutrition by driving innovation in the multi-trillion-dollar refined carb industry. BetterBrand pairs its Grain-changing Technology™ with real, clean label ingredients to break a paradigm in diet and healthy eating, giving consumers the freedom to indulge in their favorite comfort foods without restriction, and without sacrificing taste. The company was founded on a set of simple, yet powerful beliefs: the belief that unnecessary limits are meant to be broken; that everyone deserves to enjoy freedom and joy to the fullest; the belief that a Better world is possible; and that together, we’ll create it.

For more information, visit eatbetter.com, and follow the brand on social @eatbetter.