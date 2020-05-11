BFree Brings New Gluten-Free Options to Publix Stores

CHICAGO — Gluten-free leader BFree Foods today announces that Publix stores will offer two of its flagship products starting this month: Soft White Rolls and Stone Baked Pita Bread.

The perfect gluten-free sandwich roll or burger bun, the Soft White Rolls have 5g protein, 5g fiber, and only 120 calories and 1g fat. Made in a stone-fired oven, the Stone Baked Pita Breads are authentically delicious and ready to be filled with your favorite ingredients. Each pita has 3g protein, 5g fiber, 120 calories, and 1g fat.

BFree products do not contain gluten, wheat, dairy, eggs, nuts or soy, making the entire line free from all major allergens—and completely vegan. They are made from wholesome non-GMO ingredients and with no added sugar, providing great taste and nutrition without compromise.

“We are passionate about making healthy and delicious alternatives to traditional breads so that people with dietary restrictions don’t feel restricted at all,” says Chloe Twomey, advertising and promotions manager at BFree Foods. “Our expansion to Publix and the Southeastern U.S means more customers can ‘live free’ with our gluten-free and allergy-friendly offerings.”

Each package of Soft White Rolls and Stone Baked Pita Breads contains four pieces and each has an SRP of $5.99. They join three other Bree products already on shelves at Publix: Multigrain Wraps, Sweet Potato Wraps, and Quinoa & Chia Wraps. For more information, please visit BFreeFoods.com.

About BFree Foods

BFree exists to inspire a lifestyle that helps you live well and feel great. Passionately dedicated to providing exceptional taste, nutrition and performance, BFree’s wraps, rolls, pitas, bread loaves and bagels are made from only the highest-quality natural and premium ingredients. BFree products help you live free from allergens, gluten, wheat, dairy, egg, nuts and soy, and are also vegan-friendly, low-fat, non-GMO and high-fiber. For additional information, visit BFreeFoods.com or find the brand on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.