BFree Releases Two Varieties of Dinner Rolls

BUFFALO Grove, Ill.– BFree Foods is announcing the launch of two new limited-edition products in Kroger stores: Soft White Dinner Rolls and Sweet Potato & Cinnamon Dinner Rolls.

Both varieties come nine to a pack and are a delicious accompaniment for both everyday meals and holiday dinners. The rolls can be enjoyed plain, topped with your favorite butters and spreads, or filled with leftovers to create a satisfying sandwich.

Each soft and fluffy roll contains only 60 calories and is made from wholesome and non-GMO ingredients. Like all BFree products, the rolls are also high in fiber and low in fat. Because they do not contain gluten, wheat, dairy, eggs, nuts or soy, they are free from all major allergens—and are completely vegan, as well.

“There is nothing like sharing a meal with family at the holidays, so it was important for us to create dinner rolls that everyone around the table—with or without dietary restriction—could enjoy,” says Chloe Twomey, advertising and promotions manager at BFree Foods. “These dinner rolls are our very first holiday product offering, and we are excited for our customers to celebrate with them!”

The Soft White Dinner Rolls and Sweet Potato & Cinnamon Dinner Rolls will be available while supplies last at select Kroger stores (including Ralphs, Smith’s, King Soopers, Fry’s, QFC, Baker’s, Gerbes, Harris Teeter, Copps, Metro Market, Fred Meyer, Food 4 Less and Foods Co.) for an SRP of $5.99 per pack. For more information, please visit BFreeFoods.com.

About BFree Foods

BFree exists to inspire a lifestyle that helps you live well and feel great. Passionately dedicated to providing exceptional taste, nutrition and performance, BFree’s wraps, rolls, pitas, bread loaves and bagels are made from only the highest-quality natural and premium ingredients. BFree products help you live free from allergens, gluten, wheat, dairy, egg, nuts and soy, and are also vegan-friendly, low-fat, non-GMO and high-fiber. For additional information, visit BFreeFoods.com or find the brand on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.