Bimbo Bakeries USA joins Walmart for its Tenth Annual “Fight Hunger. Spark Change.” Campaign

HORSHAM, Pa. — Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc. is teaming up with Walmart for its 2023 “Fight Hunger. Spark Change.” campaign. Now in its tenth year, the campaign works with local Feeding America® food banks to help secure meals for those facing food insecurity.

Each day one in eight Americans faces hunger and food insecurity, a problem affecting every community in the country. To help combat this issue, Walmart is working with national brands and organizations to benefit all 200 Feeding America member food banks.

From April 10, 2023, until May 8, 2023, Bimbo Bakeries USA will donate to Feeding America for each purchase of participating Bimbo Bakeries USA bread and breakfast products at Walmart from Sara Lee® and Nature’s Harvest® Brands. One dollar helps secure at least 10 meals for local member food banks through Feeding America.

Eligible products include Sara Lee® Classic Wheat, Sara Lee® Honey Wheat, Sara Lee® Whole Grain White and Sara Lee® Butter Bread; Nature’s Harvest Honey Wheat, Nature’s Harvest Butter Wheat, Nature’s Harvest® 100% Whole Wheat, Nature’s Harvest® Healthy Habits Light Multigrain, Nature’s Harvest® Healthy Habits Smooth Wheat and Nature’s Harvest® Healthy Habits White made with Whole Grain.

“We are proud to be working with Walmart and Feeding America for our second year in support of the ‘Fight Hunger. Spark Change.’ Campaign,” said Jeff Hendrix, Vice President of Sales at Bimbo Bakeries USA. “Bimbo Bakeries USA recognizes the importance of ending hunger and is dedicated to giving back to the communities where we live and work, and we are thrilled to once again align with Walmart and Feeding America to support those goals.”

Bimbo Bakeries USA’s participation in this year’s campaign continues the longstanding relationship between the Company and Feeding America. As a Feeding America Leadership Partner, Bimbo Bakeries USA donates approximately 20 million pounds of food annually to local food banks nationwide.

For more information, visit www.walmart.com/FightHunger.

Disclaimer

*For each purchase of participating Sara Lee® and Nature’s Harvest® products at Walmart® from 4/10/23 to 5/08/23, Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc. will donate the monetary equivalent of at least 1 meal ($0.10) to Feeding America®. Guaranteed minimum donation of $25,000. Maximum donation of $50,000. $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks. Visit Walmart.com/FightHunger for details.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000 U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann’s®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Bairds®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann®, and Thomas’®. Bimbo Bakeries USA is owned by Mexico’s Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world’s largest baking company with operations in 34 countries.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better — anytime and anywhere — in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and clubs under 46 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2022 revenue of $573 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at twitter.com/walmart.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.