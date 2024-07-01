Blommer Chocolate Introduces Elevate: A Cocoa Butter Equivalent Product Line

Chicago, IL — Blommer Chocolate, a leading name in the confectionery industry, proudly announces the launch of its latest product line, Elevate. Designed with innovation and cost efficiency in mind, Elevate offers a breakthrough solution for chocolatiers and confectioners seeking high-quality alternatives to traditional cocoa butter.

Global cocoa production is down nearly 11% this year, reported by International Cocoa Organization, the outlook is worrisome as climate change is expected to intensify El Niño effects in West Africa. Scott Funk, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, says “as the market value of cocoa butter continues to rise, it is exciting to have a product to offer our customers that provides an economically viable alternative without compromising on quality.”

Elevate products, developed by Blommer R&D experts, surpass standard confectionery options by delivering a delightful texture and rich flavor. Elevate coatings which utilize Cocoa Butter Equivalent (CBE) technology were meticulously formulated to seamlessly integrate with cocoa butter, while exhibiting superior bloom resistance, ensuring a longer shelf life and maintaining the visual appeal. This intentional formulation achieves a fabulous chocolate-like sensory experience in both flavor release and meltability.

A recent consumer poll by Mintel revealed that, while manufactures are forced to raise prices, consumers will continue to react to higher prices by cutting back. Mark Okita, Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President of Commercial, says “with access to the most pioneering and advanced ingredient technologies from our parent company, Fuji Oil Holding Group, we can provide the ultimate and consistent solutions to satisfy our rapidly changing consumer needs. This is a game changer, delivering additional value and affordable indulgence for our customers and chocolate lovers in the US.”

Elevate represents more than just a product line; it signifies Blommer’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. Whether you’re a chocolatier, baker, or food manufacturer, Elevate enables you to elevate your creations. Blommer will be showcasing these new products at the National IFT in Chicago July 15-17 at booth #4067.

Blommer Chocolate Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fuji Oil Holdings, is the largest cocoa processor and ingredient chocolate supplier in North America. With more than 900 employees and three strategically located manufacturing facilities in North America, the company provides comprehensive business solutions for domestic and international customers of all sizes in the confectionery, baking and dairy industries. Among Blommer’s core competencies are cocoa bean processing, chocolate manufacturing, commodity risk management, and product and process R&D.

The company is a leader in advancing sustainable cocoa farming as a founding member of the World Cocoa Foundation and by delivering impact with farmer programs in Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, and Ecuador. Founded in 1939 by Henry Blommer Sr., along with his brothers Al and Bernard, Blommer Chocolate Company has built an outstanding reputation for customer service and quality, servicing the food and beverage industries with many iconic and innovative product brands including Founder’s Reserve, Signature Line, Permissible Indulgence, Proteos™30 Protein Coatings, Discovery Reduced Sugar, and Elevate Premium Compound Coatings.

For more information about Blommer Chocolate Company, please visit www.blommer.com. For more information about Fuji Oil Holdings, please visit https://www.fujioilholdings.com/en/.