Blue Oven Bakery’s Facility Burns Down

A wildly popular Greater Cincinnati bakery is a total loss after an overnight fire on Aug. 21.

Blue Oven Bakery, which bakes artisanal breads that are sold at Jungle Jim’s International Market, Findlay Market and farmers markets across the city, announced Friday its bakery at 4257 McKeever Pike in Williamsburg (Clermont County) caught fire overnight.

“The bakery where we do all of our major production for farmers’ markets, restaurants and grocery stores caught fire and burnt out of control, and the bakery did not survive,” owners Mark and Sara Frommeyer wrote on Facebook. “Fortunately, no staff were involved, and everyone on site was unharmed by the fire. Unfortunately, with our production out of commission we will not be able to attend farmers’ markets or make deliveries this weekend and for an unforeseen amount of time.”

