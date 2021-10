SAN ANTONIO — The sound of the conveyor belt rumbles throughout the building as employees at LA MILPA : Tortilleria, Taqueria are making a popular item that a lot of people in the 210 enjoy.

They’re a family-owned San Antonio business located on 1933 Fredericksburg Road that specializes in tortillas.

And we don’t mean just any tortillas: Flour, wheat, corn and corn with a twist.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: KENS 5