Bobo’s Launches New, Wind Powered Production Facility In Loveland, CO, Increasing Output By 3x While Reducing Carbon Emissions

LOVELAND, Colo. — Bobo’s, the Colorado-based snack brand known for its delicious and nutritious snacks made with simple wholesome ingredients, has launched its new, state-of-the-art, wind-powered production facility in Loveland, CO. To help meet growing customer demand, the new 123,000-square-foot facility will increase Bobo’s production of its beloved bars, bites and toaster pastries by more than 3x while at the same time, reducing the company’s carbon footprint. Bobo’s seeks to achieve carbon neutrality by December 2022.

“It’s truly amazing to think back to when my daughter, Bobo, and I baked that first batch of oat bars in my kitchen,” said Beryl Stafford, Founder of Bobo’s. “It’s extremely rewarding to see how far we’ve come today as we stay true to that same home baked, handmade quality, only now in 24 ovens! All of which produce the same yummy snacks made with the same wholesome ingredients and the same delicious taste and texture as that first oat bar in 2003. As we have scaled our production from my kitchen to this new ‘super’ bakery, through it all it’s remained paramount that we maintain the quality of our products.”

Bobo’s has invested significantly to increase the speed and efficiency of its baking capabilities without changing the products’ handmade look and feel. Its new, state-of-the-art baking equipment includes automated equipment that tamps the bars into the signature Bobo’s pan. One of these machines, affectionately nicknamed ‘the Bobot’, was designed to exactly replicate Bobo’s signature handmade look and texture. Bobo’s new bakery has the ability to produce 1 million bars, bites or toaster pastries a day and the company already has plans in place to further increase capacity.

“This day is more than two years in the making,” said TJ McIntyre, CEO of Bobo’s. “We’re thrilled to officially open our incredible new ‘super bakery’ today, and to continue to support the growing, nationwide consumer demand for Bobo’s products. We’ve brought our entire operation, including production and packaging, under one extremely efficient, wind-powered roof to produce a product true and authentic to Beryl’s original vision that began years ago in her own kitchen. Despite Bobo’s tremendous success and growth over the last 19 and a half years, we feel like we are just getting started.”

In addition to being powered entirely by wind, the new Bobo’s Bakery has also achieved more than 95% diversion of its solid waste from the landfill through a comprehensive waste management program. Further, Bobo’s has committed to carbon neutrality by the end of December 2022 and has plans to purchase carbon offsets. The opening of the new bakery consolidates Bobo’s three previous facilities into one seamless operation, significantly reducing internal CO2 emissions.

“I’m extremely proud of our entire team who worked tirelessly to make this amazing new facility a reality, despite facing extremely challenging supply chain issues,” added McIntyre. “We no longer need to pass up growth opportunities due to production constraints and are now on track to quickly become the largest independently owned snack bar company in the US. The City of Loveland has also been a wonderful partner throughout this process and we look forward to working closely with the community here for years to come!”

Bobo’s worked hand-in-hand with the City of Loveland, CO when choosing the location of and developing the new facility. Many of Bobo’s employees live in or near the Loveland area making the new location a much more convenient option. Other Bobo’s employees now have the option for hybrid or fully remote work, supporting a work-life balance for all 300 of the growing Bobo’s workforce.

“Bobo’s is a leader in Colorado’s natural products community,” said Jack Hill, Existing Industry Manager, City of Loveland, CO. “We’re proud their delicious treats will now be made with love in Loveland at their new facility. This a huge win for Loveland’s healthy food industry cluster and a trend we hope to continue for years to come.”

For more information about Bobo’s delicious and nutritious products, and Bobo’s commitment to a more sustainable future, please visit eatbobos.com.

About Bobo’s

Bobo’s has been making people everywhere feel like family with fresh-baked, wholesome snacks since 2003 when BOBO and her mother decided to whip up their favorite homemade oat bar recipe in their Boulder, CO kitchen. Today, the Bobo’s family of products include the original oat bars and has expanded with oat bites, stuff’d bites, nut-butter filled bars, and toaster pastries that can be found in natural and conventional grocers around the country. Every healthy Bobo’s treat is still 100% gluten free, kosher, and non-GMO certified. To learn more about Bobo’s and how the brand stays committed to feeding everyone like family, visit ww.eatbobos.com or follow @eatbobos on social media.