Bob’s Red Mill Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2025

The 100% employee-owned, natural foods company joins the ranks of Waymo, Nvidia, Duolingo, and more

PORTLAND, Ore. — Bob’s Red Mill, a leader in the healthy food movement for more than 40 years, is proud to have been named to Fast Company‘s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2025. This year’s list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations to set new standards and achieve remarkable milestones in all sectors of the economy. Alongside the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognizes 609 organizations across 58 sectors and regions.

Bob’s Red Mill, known for its whole grain oats, baking flours and on-the-go snacks, is ushering in a new era of healthy foods, recently expanding its extensive line of products to include new flavors and easy-to-use formats that reimagine homemade meals. The company’s latest offerings, including Protein Oats, Overnight Protein Oats, Instant Oatmeals and Signature Blends Baking and Pancake Mixes, focus on convenience while remaining steadfast to the company’s commitment to great taste and the highest-quality, healthy ingredients.

As a 100% employee-owned company, Bob’s Red Mill’s innovation would not be possible without its 700 plus employee owners who are dedicated to the belief that delicious food is at the center of memorable moments and meaningful connection.

“Innovation is at the heart of everything we do—from pioneering groundbreaking new products to revolutionizing sustainable sourcing and production. At Bob’s Red Mill, we’re not just keeping up with evolving consumer needs; we’re shaping the future of food with quality, creativity, and purpose,” says Allyson Borozan, Chief Growth Officer of Bob’s Red Mill.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies stands as Fast Company‘s hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company’s editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

“Our list of the Most Innovative Companies offers both a comprehensive look at innovation today and a playbook for the future,” said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. “This year, we recognize companies that are harnessing AI in deep and meaningful ways, brands that are turning customers into superfans by overdelivering for them, and challengers that are introducing bold ideas and vital competition to their industries. At a time when the world is rapidly shifting, these companies are charting the way forward.”

The full list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies honorees can now be found at fastcompany.com. It will also be available on newsstands beginning March 25.

Fast Company will host the Most Innovative Companies Summit and Gala for honorees on June 5. The summit features a day of inspiring content, followed by a creative black-tie gala including networking, a seated dinner, and an honoree presentation.

ABOUT BOB’S RED MILL

Bob’s Red Mill started in 1978 and has brought people together with wholesome foods made from good ingredients ever since. Inspired by the passion and expertise of founders Bob and Charlee Moore, the company is now 100% employee owned, with more than 700 employee owners dedicated to making the best whole grain oats, baking flours and on-the-go snacks. Bob’s Red Mill is located in Milwaukie, Oregon, just outside of Portland. Visit www.bobsredmill.com for more information.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit www.fastcompany.com.

