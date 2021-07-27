Bond Bakery Brands Announces Investment in Coco Bakery, Strengthening its Sweet Goods Platform

TORONTO – Bond Bakery Brands Limited (“Bond” or “Bond Bakery Brands”) is pleased to announce its investment in Coco Bakery Inc. (“Coco Bakery”), a market leading French macaron and premium sweet goods producer. Coco Bakery, headquartered in Mississauga, ON, has grown significantly since its founding in 2012. Their success is built on providing retail and food service customers across North America with premium, innovative bakery products that appeal to a wide variety of consumers.

“Coco Bakery is a leader in a segment of strategic importance to us and expands our production footprint into the Ontario market. Coco Bakery’s founders have built a strong reputation within the industry, and we are very excited to invest in the company’s growth in Canada and the United States.,” said Nicolas Mulroney, Co-Founder, President & CEO of Bond.

“Coco Bakery is a transformational investment for Bond. This transaction exemplifies the power of our platform to founder- and family-run commercial bakeries. It provides a strong foundation for us in the GTA and significantly strengthens Bond’s sweet goods platform, alongside Portofino Bakery and Pace Processing,” said Cameron Loree, Co-Founder, EVP of Investments & Corporate Development.

Bond is an investment platform that aims to accelerate the growth of bakery companies and be impact-leaders within their communities. The company is dedicated to making positive change through food and prioritizes developing a bond with all stakeholders including our employees, our customers, our shareholders, and the environment, along with all the communities we serve.

“I’m delighted to announce that we will be partnering with Bond Bakery Brands for the next phase of Coco Bakery’s growth journey. Since founding the business in 2012, we’ve worked hard to become the North American leader in French macarons and other similar bakery products, and look forward to joining Bond’s exciting bakery platform,” said Oksana Marjanovic, Founder of Coco Bakery. “We were impressed with Nicolas and Cameron from our very first meeting with Bond and have a lot of respect for the hard work and enthusiasm they’ve put into building their business. I’m excited to see what Coco Bakery can achieve under their guidance,” added Oksana.

Bond would like to thank their legal advisors at Wildeboer Dellelce LLP and financial advisors at Grant Thornton LLP for their support on this transformational transaction.

PwC Corporate Finance Inc. acted as financial advisor and Torkin Manes LLP acted as legal advisor to the selling shareholders of Coco Bakery.

About Bond Bakery Brands Limited

Bond Bakery Brands Limited is a stakeholder-focused investment platform accelerating the growth of bakery companies. Started by three friends, our mission is to show that food companies can both grow and be impact-leaders. Bond’s portfolio of bakeries includes Portofino Bakery Ltd., Pace Processing and Product Development Ltd. and Coco Bakery Inc. Through these bakeries, Bond employs more than 600 people through 10 facilities in Canada.

