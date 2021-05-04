Bond Bakery Brands Announces the Appointment of Angela Santiago to its Board of Directors

TORONTO – Bond Bakery Brands Limited (“Bond” or “Bond Bakery Brands”), a stakeholder-focused investment platform accelerating the growth of bakery companies, is pleased to announce that Angela Santiago has joined the company’s Board of Directors.

Ms. Santiago co-founded The Little Potato Company Ltd. twenty-five years ago along with her father, and has successfully grown the business from a one-acre plot on the outskirts of Edmonton, Alberta, to over 14,000 acres in seven states and provinces with three state-of-the -art facilities in Canada and the U.S.

“Angela brings a high-level of cross-border food industry and manufacturing expertise to us at Bond,” said Nicolas Mulroney, Chairman, President and CEO of Bond Bakery Brands. “We are very excited to welcome her to the Board. Angela’s journey in building a Canadian food manufacturer into a multinational category leader will be incredibly valuable to us as we continue our journey of building a leading stakeholder-focused bakery platform. We believe that the knowledge that she has developed in her product category can directly apply to the bakery space and have an immediate impact on the growth of our platform.”

“I am very pleased to have the opportunity to join the Board of Directors at Bond Bakery Brands. While Bond is a relatively new company, I see the momentum building and believe in the power of the platform that Nicolas and the Bond team are building. I am impressed by their progress thus far and excited to have the opportunity to assist Bond in realizing its strategic vision and growth objectives while placing significant focus on the company’s environmental and social impacts,” said Angela Santiago.

Angela and her team at The Little Potato Company strive to find more efficient and sustainable ways to grow and package their potatoes. Always looking to innovate, from the packaging to the breeding, the quest for new potato discoveries takes her to regions of the world where potato roots run deep, with breeding programs in South America, Europe and Canada. The results are found in unique and proprietary varieties of Creamers in an array of colors, flavours and shapes to delight and nourish potato lovers.

Angela holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Alberta, preceded by a Business Diploma from Kings University, and complemented by studies at the Justice Institute of B.C and the University of Alberta’s Executive Program. Her ongoing thirst for learning most recently led to the successful completion of the QuantumShift™ program, through the Ivey Business School in 2015 as well as the Authentic Leadership Course and Executive Program at Harvard.

Angela currently serves on the following Boards and Committees: PMA Board; PMA Revenue Diversification Advisory Committee; Food Processors Affiliation Canada, Inc. (FPAC) Board of Directors and Executive Committee; Canadian Produce Marketing Association (CPMA) Leadership Committee.

Angela has been recognized as a Business in Edmonton Leader in 2015; an Entrepreneur of the Year Award in 2012 by Ernst & Young; Top Produce Person of the Year by the Ontario Provincial Marketing Association; Top Forty Under Forty in 2011 in Canada; and Alberta’s Woman Entrepreneur of the Year Award in 2016 and 2021 Top 10 Produce Women in Canada.

About Bond Bakery Brands Limited

Bond Bakery Brands Limited is a stakeholder-focused investment platform accelerating the growth of bakery companies. Started by three friends, our mission is to show that food companies can both grow and be impact-leaders. Bond’s portfolio of bakeries includes Portofino Bakery Ltd. and Pace Processing and Product Development Ltd. Through Portofino Bakery and Pace Processing, Bond employs more than 550 people through eight facilities in Canada.

For additional information, please visit www.bondbakerybrands.com.