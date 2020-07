BOULDER — Boulder’s Rudi’s Organic Bakery(Rudi’s Bakery Inc.) has named Brian McGuire as CEO.

McGuire served as president of Steven Roberts Original Desserts, and as vice president of sales at Vicorp Restaurants, Inc. prior to Rudi’s.

Rudi’s was acquired by the Hain Celestial Group Inc. the, parent company of Celestial Seasonings tea company, in 2014 for $61.3 million.

