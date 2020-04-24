Brazil: Continuing Cocoa Purchasing During COVID-19 and Supporting Cocoa Farmer Livelihoods

Cocoa production in Brazil is mostly done by small-holder farmers. During COVID-19 cocoa farmers still need to sell their beans in order to continue receiving an income. This is why all our cocoa buying stations remain open and operating. This may seem like an easy task to keep ‘normally operational’ facilities running, but our network of eleven buying stations cover an expansive area larger than the landmass of Europe. Our buying stations not only play a critical role in the purchasing of cocoa beans, but they also support farmers with cocoa seedlings, fertilizers, soil analysis and crop management.

Continued support during COVID-19

During COVID-19 we have been adapting our practices to ensure we can offer the best possible services to farmers, despite the challenges of reduced face-to-face interactions and reduced business development and community development activities. Whilst group farmer trainings are currently on hold, we are still providing assistance and crop management remotely.

