Bread Alone Unveils $4M Net-Zero Energy Facility, The First Commercial Bakery in the US to Operate on 100% Renewable Energy

BOICEVILLE, N.Y. – Bread Alone Bakery, the family-owned, values-driven bakery and pioneer of artisan bread baking, announces today the re-opening of its Boiceville Bakery & Cafe. A revitalization of Bread Alone’s original bakery that first opened its doors in Boiceville, New York in 1983, the location reopens as an 8,000 sq ft net-zero energy facility and the first commercial bakery in the U.S. to operate on 100% renewable energy, without fossil fuels. The facility, which will serve as both a commercial bakery and cafe, will supply Bread Alone’s four Hudson Valley cafes, as well as its New York City farmer’s markets.

A 366kW on-site solar array will allow the bakery to renewably produce (net) all energy on-site that they consume. This renewable energy will be used to power the fully electrified building: Heuft electric ovens, induction stovetops, air source heat pumps, and engineered air flow. In addition to the Heuft ovens, the Boiceville bakery will bake breads in the original Andre Lefort wood-fired brick ovens, fueled by renewable scrap wood.

“The planet is warming and the consequences are real, especially for the least fortunate among us,” said Nels Leader, Chief Executive Officer and founding family member of Bread Alone. “This net-zero, carbon neutral project is a response to the call for action, and we hope it is an inspiration to others to take actions of their own. Bread Alone has committed to the simple but ambitious purpose of creating equity for our people and minimizing harm to the planet. This project is an exciting milestone in pursuit of our purpose.”

Reopening its doors in the heart of the Catskills, the net-zero bakery and cafe is Bread Alone’s biggest step to date on their aggressive trajectory to prioritize stewardship of the planet in every decision and process. The completion of the net-zero energy facility follows Bread Alone’s installation of solar panels on its Kingston Headquarters, the establishment of a long-standing partnership with 1% for the Planet and Climate Reality Project, and becoming Certified Climate Neutral.

Through its new bakery and cafe, Bread Alone will continue to celebrate it’s roots and the art of traditional baking while supporting regional organic agriculture. Originally founded with the mission of connecting to land and nature as well as the local Catskills community, the Boiceville location will bake with grain that is grown and milled in the region, and will cook with ingredients from regional producers. Their Kingston Headquarters will continue to produce organic breads for wholesale distribution across the Northeast region.

“Serving our guests healthy food was baked into our mission from the start,” said Sharon Burns-Leader, Chief Operating Officer of Bread Alone. “We began one loaf at a time, but as our skill and determination grew so did our ambition. Boiceville was once our proving ground and is now our North Star – we are thrilled to serve the world a slice of what we believe to be our collective future and we invite everyone to join us.”

Located in Boiceville, New York, Bread Alone’s new bakery and cafe will be open for service Friday – Sunday, 7am to 5pm, and Monday – Thursday 7am to 3pm. To learn more about Bread Alone, the net-zero energy facility in Boiceville, and the bakery’s sustainability efforts, please visit BreadAlone.com.

ABOUT BREAD ALONE BAKERY

Bread Alone is a family-owned, values-driven bakery that has been baking with organic grains since its first loaf in 1983, and continues to do so today. Bread Alone’s purpose is to serve honest food, create prosperity for its people, and minimize further harm to the planet. The bakery aspires to set an example, to reach more people with their actions than they can feed with their foods.

Bread Alone makes bread using traditional methods of natural sourdoughs and slow, long fermentation. They believe that this process creates deeply flavorful and healthy breads. Bread Alone’s breads are available at grocers throughout the Northeast region, and from their Hudson Valley cafes and NYC farmers’ market.

