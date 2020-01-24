Byrd Cookie Co. Acquires Selma’s Cookies

Savannah’s Byrd Cookie Co. just got a little sweeter.

On Tuesday, Jan. 14, the company announced the purchase of Selma’s Cookies, an Orlando-based bakery, as part of a strategic expansion. The acquisition makes Byrd one of the specialty food industry’s largest cookie companies and expands the company’s product line to include brownies, crispy rice treats and large soft-baked cookies.

“This is really going to expand our footprint nationally and really move us to a new level as far as just being in the specialty food, cookie arena, it makes us a bigger player,” said Byrd owner and CEO Stephanie Lindley.

Founded by Selma Sayin in 1990, Selma’s Cookies provides private label sweets to major theme parks in Florida and California, Las Vegas casinos, top grocery chains, department stores and specialty coffee shops. The company’s production facilities strategically located near major theme parks in Orlando, Florida, and Anaheim, California, were included in the sale.

