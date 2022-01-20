C.H. Guenther & Son Acquires Baldinger Bakery and Sons Bakery

SAN ANTONIO–C.H. Guenther & Son LLC (“CHG”), a leading producer of branded and private-label food products, today announced the acquisition of Baldinger and Sons bakeries (“Baldinger-Sons”), North American specialty bakers with operations in the midwestern United States and Canada. The transaction expands CHG’s bakery manufacturing capacity and deepens its relationships with premier quick service restaurant (“QSR”) customers. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1888 and family-owned for four generations, Baldinger-Sons manufactures hamburger buns, rolls, bagels and other specialty bakery items for multinational QSR brands. Through this combination, CHG extends its manufacturing footprint with Baldinger’s newly renovated, state-of-the-art production facility in Minnesota and Sons’ Canadian facilities. The Baldinger-Sons management team will continue with the business post-transaction.

“I am very pleased to welcome the Baldinger and Sons bakeries to the CHG family,” said John Buckles, President and CEO of CHG. “The company’s highly sophisticated manufacturing facilities and longstanding partnerships with blue-chip QSR customers are a great fit as we grow our combined company. I am confident the addition of Baldinger-Sons’ talented team will strengthen CHG’s leadership position in our markets and enhance our product offering for our customers.”

“We have long been impressed with the Baldinger-Sons team’s dedication to product quality and manufacturing excellence,” said Dale Tremblay, CHG Chairman. “This combination, guided by the legacies and values of two family businesses, will provide our company with exciting growth and expansion opportunities.”

Steve Baldinger, CEO of Baldinger-Sons, added, “It was very important for us to find a partner who shares our values and vision for the future while providing the strength and stability to help propel our organization for years to come. I believe we have found that partner with C.H. Guenther & Son. Both Baldinger-Sons and CHG are rooted in entrepreneurial, innovative businesses. I am excited to work with Dale, John and their team to create an even brighter future for our newly combined organization.”

C.H. Guenther & Son is owned by Pritzker Private Capital (“PPC”) along with management and co-investors. Including this acquisition, CHG now has more than 3,700 employees in 27 food manufacturing locations in the United States, Canada and Western Europe, and in its corporate office in San Antonio, Texas.

“Baldinger-Sons is highly complementary with CHG’s strategy, culture and values,” added Chris Trick, Investment Partner at PPC. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with John, Dale and the CHG team as they welcome Baldinger-Sons and drive continued growth for two strong family businesses.”

About C.H. Guenther & Son

San Antonio-headquartered C.H. Guenther & Son is a leading food manufacturer that has delivered high-quality products and “just baked from scratch” flavor for nearly 170 years. Founded in Texas in 1851, the global company employs more than 3,700 people in 27 manufacturing locations in the U.S., Canada and Western Europe. CHG is a leading supplier of value-added grain-based and frozen food products for foodservice clients and select consumer markets. CHG’s well-loved retail brands such as Pioneer, White Wings, Sun-Bird and Cuisine Adventures have been included at family meals for generations. CHG is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and other co-investors. Visit us at www.chg.com.

About Baldinger-Sons

The Baldinger and Sons bakeries are leading family-owned bakery suppliers providing hamburger buns, rolls, bagels, and other specialty bakery items to some of the most prominent food service brands in North America. Founded in 1888, the company’s three manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and Canada employ approximately 220 employees. With a new state-of-the-art facility in St. Paul, Minnesota, Baldinger has dramatically improved its manufacturing and production capabilities for its longstanding customers while maintaining its commitment to quality, tradition and integrity that has defined the company for 133 years. To learn more, visit www.baldingerbakery.com.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products and services sectors. The firm’s differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). Additional information about Pritzker Private Capital is available at www.ppcpartners.com.