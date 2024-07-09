Café Valley Launches Mini Cupcake Line Inspired by Iconic Girl Scout Cookie Flavors

Thin Mints™, Adventurefuls™, and Coconut Caramel are Among the Varieties for Fans to Enjoy

PHOENIX — Premier ready-to-eat bakery brand Café Valley®, is introducing a new line of Girl Scout Cookie™-inspired mini cupcakes, available beginning in August in five different flavors. The 12-count mini cupcakes will be available at select grocers nationwide.

“Our new line of Girl Scout Mini Cupcakes underscores the growing demand for mini sweet treats that are easy to enjoy,” said Brian Owens, Chief Executive Officer of Café Valley, “It also honors an incredible organization, which has helped millions of girls build courage, confidence and character.”

Café Valley’s new Girl Scout Cookie™ Inspired Mini Cupcakes assortment includes:

Girl Scout S’mores™ Mini Cupcakes (12-count) : Graham cracker flavored cake featuring a s’mores flavored icing topped with a chocolate and graham streusel crumble.

: Graham cracker flavored cake featuring a s’mores flavored icing topped with a chocolate and graham streusel crumble. Girl Scout Adventurefuls™ Mini Cupcakes (12-count) : Chocolate flavored cake with a caramel icing and topped with soft brownie pieces and mini milk chocolate chips.

: Chocolate flavored cake with a caramel icing and topped with soft brownie pieces and mini milk chocolate chips. Girl Scout Coconut Caramel Mini Cupcakes (12-count) : Vanilla flavored cake featuring a chocolate coconut caramel icing and a chewy toasted coconut flavored sprinkle.

: Vanilla flavored cake featuring a chocolate coconut caramel icing and a chewy toasted coconut flavored sprinkle. Girl Scout Lemon Mini Cupcakes (12-count) : Lemon flavored cake with a lemon-flavored icing topped with yellow and white confetti sprinkles

: Lemon flavored cake with a lemon-flavored icing topped with yellow and white confetti sprinkles Girl Scout Thin Mints™ Mini Cupcakes (12-count): Chocolate flavored cake featuring a peppermint icing topped with mini chocolate pieces.

For more information on Café Valley products, please visit cafevalley.com. For inquiries on carrying Café Valley’s latest products in your store, please email gcoyle@cafevalley.com.

To join, volunteer or donate to Girl Scouts, visit girlscouts.org.

We Are Girl Scouts of the USA

Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. Backed by adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. To join us, volunteer, reconnect, or donate, visit girlscouts.org.

About Café Valley Bakery:

Founded in 1987, Café Valley produces high-quality bakery products for in-store bakeries, club stores, food service and convenience stores throughout the world. Their products include cupcakes, croissants, muffins, bundt cakes, mini bundt cakes, ring cakes, turnovers and coffee cake bites. With facilities in Phoenix, Arizona and Marion, Indiana, Café Valley products are available to mass retailers throughout the U.S. They are committed to an extensive food safety program and have donated much time, money and gifts to communities across the U.S. Visit cafevalley.com to learn more.