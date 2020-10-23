Calise Bakery is Still Making Bread and Rolls in R.I. After 112 Years

LINCOLN – Anyone standing at a grocery store deli has no doubt looked down to see familiar packaging offering Calise Bakery rolls. Bulkies, split sub or Italian, the bags have the Calise name circled in red and green with a red star over the i.

Under closer inspection, one can’t miss the Rhode Island connection.

Calise’s Lincon bakery produces all those rolls sold up and down the Northeast and now in the Mid-Atlantic states. Three shifts of bakers, pandemic or not, are producing Italian breads for grocery store chains including Stop ’n’ Shop and Shaw’s and stores such as Target and BJ’s Wholesale Club.

