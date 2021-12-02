Calise & Sons Bakery, Inc. Recalls Golden Flax Scala Bread Because of Possible Health Risk

On 11/23 Calise & Sons Bakery, Inc. produced Italian Scala Bread (Italian bread w/Sesame Seeds) and by error were packaged in a bag that says Golden Flax Seed Scala Bread, photos below. A total of 689 packages were produced that went out to markets in RI, MA, NH and CT. The packages have a white plastic clip closure with a sell by date of 12-06 and Julian date of 327. Calise immediately contacted our sales team and distributors to begin a voluntary recall of this product. Product not yet distributed has been pulled off our trucks. Our sales reps having been returning to the stores to retrieve the product. At this moment, we have approximately 100 packages that are unaccounted for. That number will continue to decline as our route sales team reports back to us. We are working diligently to retrieve all products.

In accordance with our Recall Policy & Procedure, we are voluntarily recalling this product from our wholesale distribution pipeline and any retailers that have received this product. We ask that if you are in possession of this product to please throw it out immediately and record the number of packages discarded. Credit for the discarded packages will be issued at the time of your next delivery. Also, please notify your customers to do the same. If anyone with a known allergy to sesame seeds has consumed any of the product referenced here, we recommend that you consult with your physician immediately.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. It is because of our strong commitment to Food Safety that we were able to react quickly and efficiently to recall the affected product. We appreciate your continued loyalty to the Calise brand. Thank you for your cooperation.