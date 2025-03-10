Carter’s Kansas-Based Community Service: Celebrate Bake and Take Month this March

The late President Jimmy Carter shared a love of the land with Kansas producers. After all, he grew up on a farm in his home state of Georgia and was the last farmer to serve in the White House. But did you know in addition to his proclivity for hard work, he officially appreciated the Kansas-led tradition of sharing baked goods with others?

A recent dig into the Kansas Wheat archive uncovered a historical photo of Carter, then the governor of Georgia, and two signed proclamations declaring the fourth Saturday in March in 1973 and 1974 as “Bake and Take Day” in Georgia. The timing corresponds with the establishment of the first national Bake and Take Day celebration in 1973 by the Kansas Wheathearts, an auxiliary organization of the Kansas Association of Wheat Growers.

The occasion was marked by a simple premise – bake something and share it with a neighbor, friend or relative. Participants were also encouraged to share their favorite wheat foods with the elderly or residents of adult care facilities.

In 2006, the ACH Food Company, which makes Fleischmann’s Yeast® and Argo®Corn Starch, provided funding and public relations expertise to Kansas Wheat and the Wheat Foods Council to expand the program from a single day to an entire Bake and Take Month with the motto – Bake Something Special for Someone Special. Each March, Kansas Wheat continues to support this tradition by celebrating Bake and Take Month with industry partners like the Wheat Foods Council, Home Baking Association and other state wheat commissions.

“Volunteers of all ages can keep Bake and Take Month a tradition in their communities by showing they care with a baked food and a visit,” said Cindy Falk, Kansas Wheat nutrition educator and coordinator of Kansas Bake and Take Month. “Many young bakers learn together from experienced bakers. This activity helps improve their baking skills and emphasizes the importance of community service.”

Looking for inspiration to take on a Bake and Take Month project? Cookie bars are easy-to-make treats that require minimal preparation and are quick to mix up and bake. Here’s a selection of our favorite cookie bar recipes:

S’mores Cookie Bars

Nothing says summertime like hot and gooey S’mores roasted over a campfire! Capture the flavor of graham crackers, marshmallows and chocolate anytime with these S’mores Cookie Bars.

Mini Pecan Pie Bars

These classic mini bars with a tender shortbread crust provide the wonderfully sweet flavor of pecan pie in a perfect little bite-sized piece.

Fudge Nut Bars

Gooey, sweet, with a soft crunchy top… stop! We are already drooling! These Fudge Nut Bars are excellent for baking and taking to your friends!

Blackberry Crumble Bars

These fruit bars are perfect as a breakfast pastry or a sweet dessert. A tasty blackberry filling is tucked between a tender crust and crumbly topping.

Simple Lemon Squares

These Simple Lemon Squares are as pretty as they are delicious! With a buttery shortbread crust, delicious lemon filling, and a dusting of powdered sugar make these lemon squares as pretty as they are delicious!

Want even more ideas? Check out EatWheat.org, the site that shares the stories of U.S. wheat farmers with consumers all around the world. You’ll find even more quick and easy recipes showcasing wheat, ideas to get inspired by using wheat in crafts and articles to learn more about wheat production and wheat foods. Visit EatWheat.org and get started with your Bake and Take Month project today!