Cascade Milling Expands Organic Flour Milling Facility and Upgrades Packaging Line to Offer Private Label Products

ROYAL CITY, Wash. — Cascade Milling is excited to announce a significant expansion of its organic flour milling facility in central Washington State. This expansion includes the addition of a new building, representing a pivotal milestone in our quest to meet the growing demand for our premium organic flours, grains, and baking mixes. This strategic investment highlights Cascade’s dedication to enhancing our operations and delivering top-tier products and services to our valued customers.

As part of this expansion, Cascade Milling has also upgraded its retail packaging line. These enhancements have streamlined our packaging process, making it more efficient and flexible. This allows us to better tailor our packaging to meet the diverse needs of our customers. With these upgrades, Cascade Milling is now thrilled to offer private label products for our various organic flours, grains, and baking mixes (such as our whole grain pancake & waffle mix).

Our Just-Add-Water Organic Whole Grain Pancake & Waffle Mix is a standout product in our lineup. This mix is incredibly simple and nutritious, containing only six natural ingredients. It is a good source of protein and dietary fiber, requiring only the addition of water to prepare delicious pancakes and waffles.

What sets Cascade’s organic pancake & waffle mix apart is its unique egg-free formulation. Unlike many other mixes, our product does not contain eggs, and it does not require that eggs be added, making it an ideal choice for individuals seeking a 100% whole grain product while accommodating those with dietary restrictions or preferences. Moreover, this egg-free mix is not affected by egg supply shortages or egg price inflation, ensuring consistent availability and affordability.

“We are thrilled to announce the expansion of our facility and the upgrades to our retail packaging line,” said Justin Brown, CEO & Owner of Cascade Milling. “The new building and enhanced packaging line are a testament to our commitment to continuous improvement and innovation. We are also delighted to offer private label organic flours, grains, and baking mixes, further expanding our product offerings to meet the needs of our customers.”

Additionally, in response to the recent fires in the Los Angeles area, Cascade Milling donated nearly eight (8) tons of its Just-Add-Water Organic Pancake & Waffle Mix to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. This donation equates to about 323,000 pancakes or waffles for those impacted by the fires, providing nutritious and easy-to-prepare food during this challenging time. Cascade Milling’s contribution reflects its commitment to supporting those in need.

Furthermore, Cascade will be exhibiting at Booth 5241 at the International Baking Industry Expo (IBIE) in Las Vegas from September 14-17, 2025.

For more information, please contact Justin Brown of Cascade Milling at 390340@email4pr.com or 509-855-7450.

About Cascade Milling

Cascade Milling is a family-owned and leading producer of organic flour, organic baking mixes, organic wheat, and other organic grains in the Pacific Northwest. Our modern flour mill is situated next to our organic farm near the eastern slopes of the Cascade Mountains in Washington State.

The rich volcanic soils of our organic farm, irrigated with pure Columbia River water fed by mountain glaciers, produce some of the highest quality and premium organic wheat and organic grains in the world. More importantly, our flour, wheat, and other grains are natural, certified organic, and non-GMO.

Since 2015, Cascade Milling has been milling organic flours for various large commercial bakeries across the United States and has become a top manufacturer of premium natural organic flours in the Western US. Based in Royal City, Washington, we take pride in offering a wide range of organic products that meet the highest standards of excellence.