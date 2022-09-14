Cascade Milling Unveils New Organic Whole Grain “Just-Add-Water” Pancake Mix with Simple Ingredients and Recyclable Packaging

ROYAL CITY, Wash. — Cascade Milling, under its brand Cascade Organic Flour, is unveiling a new Organic Whole Grain “Just-Add-Water” Pancake Mix with simple ingredients in 2 lb. and 5 lb. retail bags following the successful launch in 2021 of its 5 lb. retail bags of Organic All-Purpose Flour and Organic Whole Wheat Flour.

Cascade Milling has also revamped its retail packaging and will be adding 2 lb. bags for its Cascade Organic All-Purpose Flour and Cascade Organic Whole Wheat Flour and will be using BPA free, fully recyclable bags for all of its retail packaging (2 lb. and 5 lb. bags) for its retail products including its Organic Whole Grain Pancake Mix, Organic All-Purpose Flour and Organic Whole Wheat Flour.

Cascade’s Organic Whole Grain Pancake Mix is very simple and nutritious, with only six natural ingredients and is a Good Source of Protein and a Good Source of Dietary Fiber, and you only need to “Just-Add-Water” to prepare the pancakes.

Stated Justin Brown, the CEO and Owner of Cascade Milling, “We are excited about our new Organic Whole Grain Pancake Mix, as it will be a hit with individuals, families, schools, campers and many others, as it is convenient, very easy-to-prepare and nutritious.“

Cascade Milling (under its brands Cascade Organic Flour and Cascade Organic Farms) is a family-owned and leading producer of organic flour, organic wheat, organic beans, and other organic grains in the Pacific Northwest. Cascade Milling’s modern flour mill is next to its organic farm near the east slopes of the Cascade Mountains in Washington State.

The rich volcanic soils of Cascade’s organic farm are irrigated with pure Columbia River water fed by mountain glaciers. As a result, our organic farm produces some of the highest quality and premium organic wheat and organic grains in the world. More importantly, our flour and wheat and other grains are natural and certified organic and non-GMO.

Since 2014, Cascade Milling has been milling organic flours for various large commercial bakeries across the United States and is a top manufacturer of premium natural organic flours in the Western US.

In the past couple of years, Cascade Milling has also been making a strong push into retail and online sales with its 5 lb. retail bag(s) of Cascade Organic All-Purpose Flour and its 5 lb. retail bag(s) of Cascade Organic Whole Wheat Flour being featured in some URM Stores in Washington State, Oregon, Idaho and Montana, and also online on Amazon. The new recyclable 2 lb. and 5 lb. bags of Organic Whole Grain Pancake Mix, Organic All-Purpose Flour and Organic Whole Wheat Flour will help Cascade to continue to expand its push into retail and online sales.

Additionally, following Cascade introducing a new 50 lb. bag earlier this year specifically designed for distributors, commercial and wholesale bakeries, and schools and other institutions, Cascade will be unveiling a similar 25 lb. bag later this year for its Organic Whole Grain Pancake Mix for schools, restaurants, distributors, and other institutions.

At the International Baking Expo. in Las Vegas from September 18-21, 2022, Cascade will be showing the above-mentioned organic products at Booth 5341.