Cascade Organic Flour Launches Retail Line of its Organic Whole Wheat Flour

ROYAL CITY, Wash. — Cascade Organic Flour has recently launched a retail line of its organic flour. The first retail flour product from this line that Cascade will be introducing is 5 lb. bags of its Natural Organic Whole Wheat Flour.

Cascade Organic Flour is a family-owned and leading producer of organic whole wheat flour in Pacific Northwest. Cascade Organic Flour’s modern flour mill (near its farm in central Washington State) is one of the top manufacturers of premium natural organic whole wheat flours in the Western US.

Since 2014, Cascade Organic Flour has been milling organic whole wheat flours for various large commercial bakeries across the United States.

Cascade Organic Flour’s special milling system utilizes the entire organic whole grain wheat to produce a wholesome and natural whole wheat organic flour. Moreover, Cascade’s special milling process produces a finely milled organic whole wheat flour that has similar functional, convenient, and easy-baking qualities as traditional refined flours, while still retaining all the natural beneficial nutrients, vitamins, minerals, fiber, bran, and germ of the whole grain.

Stated Justin Brown, the CEO and Owner of Cascade Organic Flour, “We began receiving a lot of inquiries last year from retailers asking for small retail packs or bags of Cascade’s organic flours and given the rising demand for natural and organic whole grain products as well as the increasing trend of more home baking, we feel the timing is very good to enter into the retail space.”

Consequently, Cascade Organic Flour decided to move ahead with doing 5 lb. retail bags of its Premium 100% Natural Organic Non-GMO Whole Wheat Flour.

Cascade’s premium organic whole wheat flour is milled from Cascade’s Organic Hard Red Wheat grown on its organic farm near the east slopes of the Cascade Mountains in Washington State. The unique location of Cascade’s organic farm has rich volcanic soils which are irrigated with pure Columbia River water fed by mountain glaciers, which provides the optimum mix of essential nutrients and an excellent natural environment to produce some of the highest protein and premium quality Organic Hard Red Wheat in the world.

Cascade also plans to introduce a 5 lb. retail bag of Organic All-Purpose Flour later in 2021.