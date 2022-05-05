Celebrate Mom With Delicious Baked Goods

Extend Your Product Line for the Best Mother’s Day Ever

Everyone loves their Mom, and everyone loves to shower her with special attention on Mother’s Day. Gifts, flowers, and parties are all common, but sweet baked goods provide a special, sensory avenue directly to her heart. Smart bakers will use Mother’s Day as an excellent opportunity to provide wonderful, thoughtful baked goods to celebrate Mom. Use the holiday as a springboard to the “next level” of product excellence – that is – offer a full range of desserts and baked goods for this year’s Mother’s Day celebrations.

EASY-TO-USE TRADITIONAL MIXES FOR INNOVATIVE RESULTS

Decorated cakes? Westco Extra Rich Cake Mixes (Yellow, Devil’s Food, White) and Westco Creme Cake Mixes (11 varieties) provide you the perfect foundation you can ice and decorate to create beautiful masterpieces. These mixes deliver rich, balanced flavor; light and moist texture; and the great volume performance you expect for your cakes. We give you the base. You provide your special, personalized touches and decorations.

