CFIA: Food Recall Warning Unbun Brand Untortillas Recalled Due to Undeclared Egg

OTTAWA, ON – Unbun Foods is recalling unbun brand untortillas from the marketplace because they may contain egg which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to egg should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold nationally.

Recalled product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes unbun untortillas 210 g 6 28250 17903 3 LOT CODE: 20308-02BEST BY NOV: 03 2021 LOT CODE: 20310-02BEST BY NOV: 05 2021 LOT CODE: 20316-02BEST BY NOV: 11 2021

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to egg, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.