Chatham Launches Baker Training Program with Funding from Bank of America

Chatham University’s Center for Regional Agriculture, Food, and Transformation (CRAFT) announces the creation of a new Baker Training Program (BTP) that will combine practical baking training and education with targeted entrepreneurial development and strategic food systems planning. The program is made possible by a $215,000 funding grant from Bank of America.

The BTP is a collaboration among CRAFT and Community Kitchen Pittsburgh (CKPgh), and is an accelerated program designed for individuals who want to pursue a career in food service and baking. Those who train through the program will have the option of earning college credit in addition to their certificate. The BTP furthers the efforts of CRAFT and CKPgh to improve the integration and sustainability of regional food systems, and foster workforce and business development throughout Allegheny County.

“This innovative program supports entrepreneurial and workforce development, while driving sustainability, in our regional food system,” said Brian Ludwick, Pittsburgh market president. “It’s another demonstration of our commitment to drive economic mobility in our community.”

BTP works in tandem with CRAFT’s existing food workshops program and Food Innovation Lab, and CKPgh’s current culinary training program. Training will occur primarily at CKPgh’s kitchen facility, with additional site visits to local Pittsburgh bakeries, such as Mediterra Bakerhouse, and Chatham’s new wood-fired bread oven at the Eden Hall campus. In addition to the training, interested students can also participate in more targeted entrepreneurship and business programming through CRAFT’s Food Innovation Lab.

Upon completing the program, participants will be supported in finding competitive positions in the industry that provide fair wages, benefits, and opportunities for advancement. If graduates are interested in continuing their education, they will also receive support in applying for relevant programs at Chatham University and other educational institutions.

CRAFT and CKPgh will launch a pilot version of the Baker Training Program in the summer of 2020, and the first official cohort will begin in the fall of 2020.

ABOUT CRAFT

The Center for Regional Agriculture, Food, and Transformation at Chatham University (CRAFT) is working to transform the future of food and agriculture in Western Pennsylvania and beyond by creating a food system that is more equitable, sustainable, and inclusive. The CRAFT team offers support, knowledge coordination, skills development, and visibility for collaborative projects to advance the social and economic health of our region through better food systems, and provides relevant information and data at the regional level that serves as a network for research, education, and outreach on sustainable food.

CRAFT is affiliated with Chatham University’s Food Studies program and the Falk School of Sustainability & Environment. Chatham has long been at the forefront of sustainable solutions with its ecological innovation on three campuses and a singular focus on living sustainably at the 400-acre Eden Hall campus.

ABOUT CKPGH

Community Kitchen Pittsburgh’s mission is to use food as the foundation to change lives and strengthen communities. Started in 2013, this nonprofit has been providing culinary training and job training for people with barriers to employment. More information at www.ckpgh.org.