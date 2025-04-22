Chef Gordon Ramsay Uses Dairy Free Becel Plant Butter to Show Home Cooks How to Elevate Their Cooking and Baking

TORONTO — Becel®, announces its new collaboration with Chef Gordon Ramsay, as he tries a fresh approach in the kitchen. The globally renowned chef has heralded Becel® Plant Butter, the dairy free alternative to dairy butter, as the key to help home cooks elevate their usual cooking routine.

Among Ramsay’s many accolades, he is arguably best known for his commitment to helping home cooks deliver in the kitchen. And this new collaboration is doing just that, by emphasising that switching to Dairy Free Becel Plant Butter is an easy way to upgrade home cooking and baking without compromising on taste or performance.

Gordon Ramsay says: “I believe in good, honest cooking with quality ingredients, and I can genuinely say Dairy Free Becel® Plant Butter has blown me away. From scrambled eggs to chocolate cake, I have put the product through its paces. I would encourage home cooks to make the switch, try it for themselves and see what they can create!”

Becel® will work with Ramsay to showcase the quality and performance of its products as ingredients in the kitchen. The world-class chef will put the brand’s products to the test to show people how they can use them to add a touch of class to their cooking and baking – be it a chocolate cake, a delicious risotto or fluffy pancakes. After all, if it didn’t perform in the kitchen, he wouldn’t put his name to it.

Together Becel® and Chef Ramsay want home cooks to break up with their old kitchen habits and elevate their cooking and baking by using Dairy Free Becel® Plant Butter.

Mandy Au, Head of Marketing, Flora Food Canada Inc., says: “I couldn’t be prouder to announce our new ‘Skip the Cow’ campaign featuring the iconic Gordon Ramsay. This campaign represents a bold step forward in showcasing the incredible versatility and taste of Dairy Free Becel® Plant Butter for cooking and baking. Gordon’s passion for exceptional food aligns perfectly with our commitment to innovation and to offer dairy free alternatives that don’t compromise on flavour or performance. And if Gordon Ramsay thinks it’s good, who are we to disagree?”

The new ad campaign, ‘Skip the Cow’, featuring Chef Gordon Ramsay has been rolled out nationally on television, Meta, YouTube, and in grocery store channels across the country.

