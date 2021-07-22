ChefUniforms.com Sponsors C. Love Baking Academy Aspiring Pastry Chefs

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. ChefUniforms.com (Chef Uniforms), a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-quality chef and hospitality apparel worldwide is proud to support the C. Love Baking Academy and provide chef uniforms donations for the team.

“Aspiring pastry chefs and bakers should look the part,” said Susan Masimore, CEO of Chef Uniforms. “We’re very excited to partner with C. Love Baking Academy to make that happen – and to help them support the immigrant community of Portland, Maine.”

Masimore announced that Chef Uniforms would donate chef coats, pants and shoes for the participants and instructors of the C. Love Baking Academy (CLBA), at the request of founder Katherine Slevin.

“As a long-time customer of ChefUniforms.com, I thought of them immediately when I took the next step with this program,” said Slevin. “I asked for their help, and they agreed without a moment’s hesitation. I couldn’t be more grateful.”

Slevin founded the C. Love Cookie Project in 2017 to support the immigrant community of Portland, Maine. In 2021, the mission expanded to include the C. Love Baking Academy. The academy teaches women the skills they need to succeed in a professional pastry kitchen. The cookies and pastries created by academy students will be featured in C. Love’s retail space.

“We’re so glad Katherine came to us with this opportunity,” said Chef Uniforms CEO Susan Masimore. “At Chef Uniforms, we love to help those who help others. Katherine’s success with the C. Love Cookie Project – and now the Baking Academy – is truly inspiring, as is her commitment to her community.”

About ChefUniforms.com

Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, ChefUniforms.com is an industry leader in the production and distribution of high-quality culinary and hospitality apparel worldwide. Chef Uniforms provides high quality, affordable prices and lasting value. For more information, please visit http://www.chefuniforms.com. Follow Chef Uniforms on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About C. LOVE COOKIE PROJECT

C. LOVE COOKIE PROJECT began as a Portland, Maine-based bakery with a mission to support and uplift the local immigrant community, giving away more than $21,000 to local nonprofits since its inception. C. LOVE has grown into the BAKING ACADEMY, offering immigrant women the skills needed to thrive in a professional pastry kitchen, empowering their confidence through new opportunity. Learn more at https://www.clovecookieproject.com/ or C. LOVE’s instagram @c.love_cookie_project