Cheryl’s Cookies Parent Company to Hire 2,500 Ohioans in Holiday Spree

The parent company of Westerville-based Cheryl’s Cookies is preparing to add thousands of jobs across Ohio for the pending holiday season.

Carle Place, New York-based 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) said Tuesday it plans to hire 10,000 people across the country to staff its stores and fulfillment centers, including the well-known cookie maker and its sister brands Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com and The Popcorn Factory. That includes 2,500 in Ohio.

“The 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands helps customers express, connect and celebrate with the important people in their lives every day – and, we value the important role we play in helping people stay connected during the holiday season,” Maureen Paradine, senior vice president of human resources, said in a statement.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Columbus Business First