Chewco and Mister Monut Collaborate to Launch Mochi Cookies Made with Baker’s Mochi

Boston, MA – Chewco, a leading ingredients supplier, is excited to announce its collaboration with Mister Monut, a mochi donut store located near Boston. Together, they are introducing a limited-edition line of Mochi Cookies made with Chewco’s innovative ready-made mochi dough, Baker’s Mochi.

Ready-Made Mochi – No Extra Prep Required!

Baker’s Mochi is set to transform the world of mochi desserts. This revolutionary ready-made mochi dough eliminates the labor-intensive process traditionally associated with mochi making, providing a convenient and versatile solution for seasoned bakers and aspiring entrepreneurs alike.

Chewco’s Baker’s Mochi is designed to integrate seamlessly into various pastry creations, offering an innovative twist to classics. Whether it’s mochi cookies, mochi croissants, mochi puffs, or mochi tarts, the possibilities are endless with Baker’s Mochi.

Baker’s Mochi is currently available in three flavors: rice (original), ube, and cheese. It is packaged in 600g blocks of dough, making it easy to use and store.

Mister Monut x Chewco – A Delicious Collaboration

To showcase the versatility of Baker’s Mochi, Chewco has partnered with Mister Monut to create a unique collection of mochi cookies available in the following delectable flavors:

Original

Chocolate Chunks

Matcha Pistachio

Oatmeal Raisin

Strawberry Cheesecake

Coconut Paradise

Almond Delight

The Rise of Mochi – The Never-Ending Trend

At Chewco, we understand the importance of innovation in the ever-evolving dessert industry. Mochi, traditionally made from glutinous rice, has gained global popularity due to its unique chewy texture and versatility in various desserts. As consumers increasingly seek novel textures and experiences, mochi offers a distinctive opportunity for bakeries to stand out and attract a diverse clientele.



We are committed to supporting food industry professionals in embracing the mochi trend and elevating their bakery offerings with our premium mochi ingredients.

About Chewco

Chewco is a brand from innovative baking ingredients specialist Texture Maker, dedicated to helping professionals create exceptional food and beverage experiences.



About Mister Monut

Mister Monut is a renowned mochi donut store near Boston, known for its creative and delicious mochi-based treats like Mochi Donuts and Mochi Waffles.