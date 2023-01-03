Chickpeas Are Popping Up in the Dairy, Snacking, and Baking Aisles — Here’s Why

Make it taste good. Give it the perfect texture. And did we mention it had better be gluten-free, too?

It’s a familiar call-and-refrain for savvy CPG manufacturers and emerging food brands that want to develop “the next big thing” for consumers. Loads of pressure and high expectations for food that’s tasty, well-textured, and punching above its weight in nutritional benefits.

Fortunately, one ingredient packs all the power of a legume into a small, versatile package: the chickpea.

Chickpeas—the dry, edible seed of plants from the legume family—are rising up to play a powerful role in food manufacturing. This plant-based source of vitamins and minerals, fiber, and protein is experiencing a surge in popularity among nutrition-aware consumers, and it’s incredibly versatile throughout the manufacturing process.

