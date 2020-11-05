ChipMonk Baking Opens New Houston Facility

HOUSTON – ChipMonk Baking, a brand committed to providing low-carb, low-glycemic, gluten-free cookies, treats and dry mixes, has opened a dedicated gluten-free production and retail facility at 3042 Antoine Drive in central Houston near the intersection of US-290 and I-610.

Founded in February 2019 by Jose Hernandez and David Downing, ChipMonk has grown exponentially over the past year through online sales, discovering a large, untapped market for its nutrient-rich baked goods among those dealing with health challenges such as diabetes and celiac disease, as well as those living a keto or gluten-free lifestyle.

The new 2,228-square-foot facility will be open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday allowing Houston-area customers to shop or pick up online orders rather than waiting for products to be shipped.

“Our new, dedicated baking facility will give us room to grow with a bigger production schedule, more storage and additional order fulfillment space to keep up with current orders while also developing new products and expanding our wholesale business,” said Hernandez. “We want to make our products as widely available and accessible as possible because we know there are a lot of people who have a sweet tooth like me, but also want to lead healthier lives.”

The new space will not only serve to help ChipMonk grow, but also offer other gluten-free Houston-based food and beverage brands a place to launch or expand.

“We wanted to offer a home for other local innovators who want to provide healthier alternatives to the Houston market and beyond,” said Jonathan Horowitz, project manager and advisor to ChipMonk. “We’ve subleased production space in the new facility to Bare Bakery, a gluten, grain, and refined sugar-free dessert company, 3 Cups Food, an activated buckwheat granola company, and Smash & Squeeze, which offers fresh-squeezed lemonade with homemade syrups.”

To staff its new facility, ChipMonk Baking is currently hiring for positions including baking, order fulfillment, sales and marketing. Applicants can contact the company at [email protected].

About ChipMonk Baking:

Founded in early 2019 by David Downing and Jose Hernandez, ChipMonk Baking produces healthy, low-glycemic desserts sweetened with monk fruit and allulose (a rare, naturally occurring sugar). Hernandez created these recipes after being diagnosed with type-2 diabetes and subsequently controlling the disease through diet and exercise. Perfect for keto diets and people following gluten-free lifestyles, ChipMonk’s desserts are low-carb, delicious treats that won’t spike blood sugar levels. For more information, visit www.chipmonkbaking.com