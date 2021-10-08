Chocolate and the Chip LLC Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Allergens in Bakery Products

Chocolate and the Chip of Los Angeles, CA is recalling various flavors (see list below) including chocolate chip cookies, cookie bundt cakes and rice crispy treats because they may contain undeclared wheat, milk, soy, and tree nuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to specific type of allergens run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Product Images

Cookies, bundt cakes and rice crispy treats were distributed locally in the Los Angeles area as well as CA, MA, TX, ID, NY, AL, AZ, AR, WA, UT, NJ, FL, OH, CO, GA, ID, MI, NV, NC, PA, VA, OR, and reached consumers through e-commerce and pop-up retail locations.

Cookies were packaged in uniform pairs in a clear resealable plastic package labeled with logo and ingredient information. Bundt cakes were packaged in a unit of 4 in a white bakery box and labeled with logo and ingredient information. Rice crispy treats were packaged in single units in a food grade poly tubing labeled with logo and ingredient information.

There have been zero (0) confirmed illnesses reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that baked good products containing the allergens of wheat, milk, soy, and tree nuts were distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of said allergens. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a mistake made on the owners behalf and not having the proper protocol for distributing and labeling baked goods under the proper regulations.

PRODUCTS INCLUDE:

The Original Undeclared: WHEAT, MILK, SOY, TREENUTS

(Hazelnuts) The Sweetie Undeclared: WHEAT, MILK, SOY Spiced Oatmeal raisin Undeclared: WHEAT, MILK, SOY Spiced rum oatmeal raisin cookies Maple macadamia Undeclared: WHEAT, MILK, SOY, TREENUTS

(Macadamia Nuts) Fluffadoodle Undeclared: WHEAT, MILK, SOY The disco ball Undeclared: WHEAT, MILK, SOY Hot chip summer Undeclared: WHEAT, MILK, SOY Oktoberfest Undeclared: WHEAT, MILK, SOY Peanutbutter spice Undeclared: WHEAT, MILK, SOY Funfetti Undeclared: WHEAT, MILK, SOY Fluffa-Nutta Undeclared: WHEAT, MILK, SOY The Fluffetti Cookie

Cake Undeclared: WHEAT, MILK, SOY The big cookie cake Undeclared: WHEAT, MILK, SOY, TREENUTS

(Hazelnuts) Original Nutella

Cookie cake Undeclared: WHEAT, MILK, SOY, TREENUTS

(Hazelnuts) Lavender Undeclared: WHEAT, MILK, SOY Boozy banana Walnut Undeclared: WHEAT, MILK, SOY, SULFITE The original gluten free Undeclared: MILK, SOY, TREE NUTS (ALMOND MILK) Gluten Free sweetie Undeclared: MILK, SOY, TREE NUTS (ALMOND MILK) Gluten Free cookie cake Undeclared: TREENUTS (Hazelnuts AND ALMOND Gluten Free Nutella cookie cake Undeclared: MILK,SOY,TREENUTS (Hazelnuts AND

ALMOND The OG rice crispy Undeclared: MILK, SOY Brown butter rice crispy treat -salted

caramel Undeclared: MILK, SOY Brown butter rice crispy treat

-Chocolate Undeclared: MILK Brown butter rice crispy treat -confetti Undeclared: MILK The sweetie rice crispy Undeclared: MILK, SOY Pumpkin Spice cookie bundt cake Undeclared: WHEAT, MILK, SULFITE, SOY

Consumers who have purchased Chocolate and the Chip cookies, bundt cakes and rice crispy treats are urged to disregard items still in their possessions. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 213-792-2810.