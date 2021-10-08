Chocolate and the Chip LLC Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Allergens in Bakery Products

Chocolate and the Chip of Los Angeles, CA is recalling various flavors (see list below) including chocolate chip cookies, cookie bundt cakes and rice crispy treats because they may contain undeclared wheat, milk, soy, and tree nuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to specific type of allergens run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Cookies, bundt cakes and rice crispy treats were distributed locally in the Los Angeles area as well as CA, MA, TX, ID, NY, AL, AZ, AR, WA, UT, NJ, FL, OH, CO, GA, ID, MI, NV, NC, PA, VA, OR,  and reached consumers through e-commerce and pop-up retail locations.

Cookies were packaged in uniform pairs in a clear resealable plastic package labeled with logo and ingredient information. Bundt cakes were packaged in a unit of 4 in a white bakery box and labeled with logo and ingredient information. Rice crispy treats were packaged in single units in a food grade poly tubing labeled with logo and ingredient information.

There have been zero (0) confirmed illnesses reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that baked good products containing the allergens of wheat, milk, soy, and tree nuts were distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of said allergens. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a mistake made on the owners behalf and not having the proper protocol for distributing and labeling baked goods under the proper regulations.

PRODUCTS INCLUDE:

The OriginalUndeclared: WHEAT, MILK, SOY, TREENUTS
(Hazelnuts)
The SweetieUndeclared: WHEAT, MILK, SOY
Spiced Oatmeal raisinUndeclared: WHEAT, MILK, SOY
Spiced rum oatmeal raisin cookies
Maple macadamiaUndeclared: WHEAT, MILK, SOY, TREENUTS
(Macadamia Nuts)
FluffadoodleUndeclared: WHEAT, MILK, SOY
The disco ballUndeclared: WHEAT, MILK, SOY
Hot chip summerUndeclared: WHEAT, MILK, SOY
OktoberfestUndeclared: WHEAT, MILK, SOY
Peanutbutter spiceUndeclared: WHEAT, MILK, SOY
FunfettiUndeclared: WHEAT, MILK, SOY
Fluffa-NuttaUndeclared: WHEAT, MILK, SOY
The Fluffetti Cookie
Cake		Undeclared: WHEAT, MILK, SOY
The big cookie cakeUndeclared: WHEAT, MILK, SOY, TREENUTS
(Hazelnuts)
Original Nutella
Cookie cake		Undeclared: WHEAT, MILK, SOY, TREENUTS
(Hazelnuts)
LavenderUndeclared: WHEAT, MILK, SOY
Boozy banana WalnutUndeclared: WHEAT, MILK, SOY, SULFITE
The original gluten freeUndeclared: MILK, SOY, TREE NUTS (ALMOND MILK)
Gluten Free sweetieUndeclared: MILK, SOY, TREE NUTS (ALMOND MILK)
Gluten Free cookie cakeUndeclared: TREENUTS (Hazelnuts AND ALMOND
Gluten Free Nutella cookie cakeUndeclared: MILK,SOY,TREENUTS (Hazelnuts AND
ALMOND
The OG rice crispyUndeclared: MILK, SOY
Brown butter rice crispy treat -salted
caramel		Undeclared: MILK, SOY
Brown butter rice crispy treat
-Chocolate		Undeclared: MILK
Brown butter rice crispy treat -confettiUndeclared: MILK
The sweetie rice crispyUndeclared: MILK, SOY
Pumpkin Spice cookie bundt cakeUndeclared: WHEAT, MILK, SULFITE, SOY

Consumers who have purchased Chocolate and the Chip cookies, bundt cakes and rice crispy treats are urged to disregard items still in their possessions. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 213-792-2810.

